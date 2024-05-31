Report: Louisville Still Inquiring About Adding Illinois Transfer Coleman Hawkins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Earlier this week, the Louisville men's basketball officially announced the signings for all of their newcomers for year one under new head coach Pat Kelsey. With 13 newcomers coming in to fill 13 open scholarship, one would assume that the Cardinals are done on the roster construction front.
It appears that may not be the case.
According to CardChronicle's Mike Rutherford, Louisville is at least inquiring about the potential of adding former Illinois forward/center Coleman Hawkins.
"The info that's out there right now, is that Louisville is still looking to at least make an attempt to be involved with Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, who announced officially yesterday that he's withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft," Rutherford said on his daily radio show The Mike Rutherford Show on Thursday.
Hawkins originally declared for the 2024 NBA Draft back on Apr. 23 after four years at Illinois. But on the final day of the spring transfer window one week later, Hawkins said that he would also be entering the portal to “protect myself in case of injury or any other unforeseen circumstances.”
Then earlier this month, CBS Sports' Matt Norlander reported on the Eye On College Basketball podcast that four schools - including Louisville - were at the forefront of potentially landing Hawkins should he withdraw from the NBA Draft process. Hawkins officially withdrew on Wednesday, which was the deadline to do so.
Louisville has no more open scholarships do dish out, so how would they potentially land Hawkins? Rutherford says that he was told UofL still has "some excess NIL funds lying around," stemming from the fact that their international signees can't make NIL the traditional way.
"I'm told that Louisville is at least going to Coleman Hawkins and saying, 'We might be able to make upwards of $2 million work for you.' That's the number are tossing around out there," Rutherford said.
Landing the 6-foot-10, 200-pound big man would be a huge boost to an already talented roster. He earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention this past season, averaging 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks in 35 starts. He also shot 45.1 percent from the field and 36.9 percent on three-point attempts.
After struggling as a freshman, the Sacramento, Calif. native went on to be a starter for Illinois over the next three seasons. In 126 games and 82 starts for the Fighting Illini, Hawkins has totaled 979 points, 581 rebounds, 256 assists, 115 steals and 102 blocks.
Not long after the end of Louisville's disastrous 2023-24 campaign, one which resulted in the firing of second-year head coach Kenny Payne, the Cardinals' roster began to flip. All 12 of Louisville's scholarship players entered the portal, with only walk-on guard Aidan McCool in line to return.
Fortunately, Kelsey has done a fantastic job of roster construction since his hiring on Mar. 28, bringing in 12 Division I transfers and one high school prospect. Their transfer portal class ranks No. 1 in the nation, according to On3.
(Photo of Coleman Hawkins: Brian Fluharty - USA TODAY Sports)
