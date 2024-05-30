What Pat Kelsey Said About Louisville's 2024-25 Newcomers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - 63 days after Pat Kelsey was hired to be the head coach of the Louisville men's basketball program, his first team is now official.
Earlier this week, the Cardinals officially signed all 13 newcomers that had committed to Louisville following Kelsey's hiring on Mar. 28. The Former College of Charleston coach had a dubious roster construction undertaking, with all 12 scholarship players from the 2023-24 team entering the portal following the firing of former head coach Kenny Payne.
In total, Kelsey is bringing in 12 Division I transfers and one high school prospect for his first ever team at Louisville. As each player was formally announced this week, Kelsey provided statements on each newcomer, marking his first roster-specific public comments.
Here's what Kelsey had to say about each of his new players:
Guard Reyne Smith
“One of the best shooters in the world at his age, Reyne is battle tested and brings an invaluable level of stability to the program. He's an established producer over 102 games at the Division I level and represents his home country of Australia at the highest level of global competition. Reyne lives and breathes our culture. His toughness and consistency were cornerstones of what we built in Charleston. He’ll embody what it means to be a Louisville basketball player.”
Center James Scott
“James Scott reminds me of a young Marcus Camby. He’s earned a reputation as one of the premier lob-threats in the NCAA. James played last season as the third youngest player in the country but has a level of maturity that exceeds his age. On the defensive end, he’s extremely versatile and can guard every position. One of my favorite aspects of his game is his extremely underrated passing ability. His basketball IQ is exceptional, and his future is extraordinarily bright.”
Guard/Forward Terrence Edwards Jr.
“‘Fatt’ is the purest form of competitor. For someone who has accumulated a bevy of individual accolades, his sole focus is the team winning, and his teams have won at every level. He's a Swiss-army knife on the court and impacts the game in numerous ways. One of the greatest testaments that I can make is that he's a ‘dog’. He brings a wealth of experience, winning and toughness that will be cherished in The Ville.”
Guard J'Vonne Hadley
“J'Vonne is as reliable as any player in this year's portal class. He's a dogged defender whose overall game has developed at a remarkable pace over of his career. J'Vonne possesses a tireless work ethic. He was cornerstone on a team that advanced in the NCAA tournament and played almost every minute of those three tournament games. He's a grown man that comes to The Ville with a chip on his shoulder and a hunger to win.”
Center Aly Khalifa
"Aly is one of the best passing big men in all of basketball. His assist to turnover ratio is astonishingly positive. He plays the game with a level of intelligence and creativity that is rare to see. He's a high IQ player that has been well coached throughout his basketball career. Aly's unselfishness and passion for helping others extends off the court as well. He has a fantastic heart and a great way about him."
Guard Koren Johnson
"Koren is an electric athlete. A natural scorer, he also has the ability to alter the game in a flash with his defensive instincts. He can take over a game on any given night and can do so in a variety of ways. Highly respected by the coaches of the Pac-12, he was deservedly named conference 6th Man of the Year."
Forward Aboubacar Traore
"We are getting one of the best rebounders in the country. 'Kader' is, not-so-quietly, one of the most productive players in college basketball. He's come up big in pressure situations, be it extensive high-level international competition or leading his previous team to an improbable NCAA Tournament run. Kader's versatility is what makes him so special. He's tough enough to guard a five but athletic enough to defend a point guard and has a great feel for the game."
Guard Chucky Hepburn
“Chucky is a winner who has started all 103 games in his college career. He brings a boatload of big game experience and has played in the postseason each of his three college seasons. A true point guard that affects the game on both ends of the floor and is an extension of the head coach while on the court. In the coaching world, he’s recognized as one of the best on-ball defenders in the country. Chucky’s experience and knowledge will make him an invaluable piece of our program.”
Guard Kobe Rodgers
“Kobe Rodgers has been a winning player at every level. Every championship team has guys with Kobe’s character in its core. He is an incredibly efficient player who contributes to winning on both ends of the floor: a terrific defender with an offensive game that continues to develop. His athleticism jumps off the screen when you watch him. He's a great student and a fantastic human being.”
Forward Kasean Pryor
"Kasean is one of the most skilled big men in the country. His ability to stretch defenses with his shooting and passing abilities makes him a nightmare matchup for the opposition. He plays with a passion and swagger that galvanizes the team. A fierce competitor, who rebounds at a high level, his on-court intensity is contagious."
Forward Khani Rooths
"Khani is an elite athlete with great size and length. He comes from a highly regarded program in IMG that has been instrumental in his development on and off the court. Khani's productivity in the Adidas 3SSB Circuit and at the high school level is undeniable. He brings a level of versatility that is highly coveted at this level."
Forward Noah Waterman
"Noah has a rare blend of size, skill and toughness. Very few players at 6-11 are capable of shooting the ball with the level of consistency that he has over his career. Noah has a captivating personality that translates onto the court through his passion and intensity. He has played some of his best basketball in some of the toughest environments in college basketball. His addition to the roster allows us a level of flexibility rare at this level."
Center Frank Anselem-Ibe
"Frank has been efficient at the high-major level over the past four years," head coach Pat Kelsey said in a statement. "He's a tough, athletic center that will be a producer on the court and a leader off of it. Frank brings a veteran presence with a maturity that others will be able to lean on throughout the season. Not only is he an established rim protector, but he's also an exceptional student, leader and person."
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal / USA)
