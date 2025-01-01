Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. North Carolina

Louisville Report

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Tar Heels for their Wednesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Dec 28, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) dribbles the ball against Eastern Kentucky Colonels guard Jackson Holt (11) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville won 78-76.
Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (8-5, 1-1 ACC) is set to face North Carolina (8-5, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 6:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tar Heels:

Rankings

N. Carolina

Louisville

AP/USAT

RV/RV

NR/NR

SOS

7th

19th

SOR

50th

63rd

BPI

23rd

65th

NET

38th

60th

RPI

20th

29th

KenPom

29th

60th

Torvik

39th

53rd

EvanMiya

28th

57th

Team Leaders

N. Carolina

Louisville

Points

R.J. Davis (18.8)

Chucky Hepburn (15.2)

Rebounds

Jalen Washington (4.8)

J'Vonne Hadley (8.0)

Assists

Elliot Cadeau (6.2)

Chucky Hepburn (5.2)

Steals

Seth Trimble (1.8)

Chucky Hepburn (2.8)

Blocks

Ven-Allen Lubin (0.8)

James Scott (0.8)

Scoring

N. Carolina

Louisville

Points Per Game

86.5

78.0

Field Goal %

47.6%

42.8%

FGM/FGA Per Game

30.2/63.4

26.0/60.7

Three Point %

32.0%

29.9%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

7.8/24.3

9.7/32.4

Free Throw %

74.3%

72.4%

FTM/FTA Per Game

18.5/24.8

16.3/22.5

Rebounding

N. Carolina

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

38.6

38.1

Off. Reb. Per Game

10.2

13.1

Def. Reb. Per Game

28.4

25.0

Rebound Margin

2.6

4.5

Defense

N. Carolina

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

79.4

71.7

Opp. FG%

42.9%

45.1%

Opp. 3PT%

35.5%

36.2%

Steals Per Game

7.2

7.3

Blocks Per Game

3.7

2.9

Turnovers Forced Per Game

11.9

14.3

Ball Handling

N. Carolina

Louisville

Assists Per Game

14.4

13.3

Turnovers Per Game

11.1

12.2

Turnover Margin

0.8

2.1

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.3

1.1

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 36.6 percent chance to win against North Carolina. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 8.9 (65th overall), whereas the Tar Heels have a BPI rating of 15.5 (23rd overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 46 percent chance to take down the Tar Heels, with a projected final score of 82-81 in favor of UNC. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +13.56 (60th overall), whereas North Carolina has an adjusted efficiency margin of +19.64 (29th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 60 percent chance to take down the Tar Heels, with a projected final score of 84-81 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8325 (53rd overall), whereas North Carolina has a "Barthag" of .8554 (39th overall).

- Personal Prediction: North Carolina 87, Louisville 86.

(Photo of Terrence Edwards Jr.: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

