Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. North Carolina
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (8-5, 1-1 ACC) is set to face North Carolina (8-5, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 6:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tar Heels:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
N. Carolina
Louisville
AP/USAT
RV/RV
NR/NR
SOS
7th
19th
SOR
50th
63rd
BPI
23rd
65th
NET
38th
60th
RPI
20th
29th
KenPom
29th
60th
Torvik
39th
53rd
EvanMiya
28th
57th
Team Leaders
N. Carolina
Louisville
Points
R.J. Davis (18.8)
Chucky Hepburn (15.2)
Rebounds
Jalen Washington (4.8)
J'Vonne Hadley (8.0)
Assists
Elliot Cadeau (6.2)
Chucky Hepburn (5.2)
Steals
Seth Trimble (1.8)
Chucky Hepburn (2.8)
Blocks
Ven-Allen Lubin (0.8)
James Scott (0.8)
Scoring
N. Carolina
Louisville
Points Per Game
86.5
78.0
Field Goal %
47.6%
42.8%
FGM/FGA Per Game
30.2/63.4
26.0/60.7
Three Point %
32.0%
29.9%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
7.8/24.3
9.7/32.4
Free Throw %
74.3%
72.4%
FTM/FTA Per Game
18.5/24.8
16.3/22.5
Rebounding
N. Carolina
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
38.6
38.1
Off. Reb. Per Game
10.2
13.1
Def. Reb. Per Game
28.4
25.0
Rebound Margin
2.6
4.5
Defense
N. Carolina
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
79.4
71.7
Opp. FG%
42.9%
45.1%
Opp. 3PT%
35.5%
36.2%
Steals Per Game
7.2
7.3
Blocks Per Game
3.7
2.9
Turnovers Forced Per Game
11.9
14.3
Ball Handling
N. Carolina
Louisville
Assists Per Game
14.4
13.3
Turnovers Per Game
11.1
12.2
Turnover Margin
0.8
2.1
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.3
1.1
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 36.6 percent chance to win against North Carolina. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 8.9 (65th overall), whereas the Tar Heels have a BPI rating of 15.5 (23rd overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 46 percent chance to take down the Tar Heels, with a projected final score of 82-81 in favor of UNC. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +13.56 (60th overall), whereas North Carolina has an adjusted efficiency margin of +19.64 (29th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 60 percent chance to take down the Tar Heels, with a projected final score of 84-81 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8325 (53rd overall), whereas North Carolina has a "Barthag" of .8554 (39th overall).
- Personal Prediction: North Carolina 87, Louisville 86.
