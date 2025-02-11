Louisville Report

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. NC State

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Wolfpack for their Wednesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Feb 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) drives to the basket against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (18-6, 11-2 ACC) is set to face NC State (9-14, 2-10 ACC) on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wolfpack:

Rankings

NC State

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

RV/RV

SOS

65th

17th

SOR

166th

25th

BPI

80th

35th

NET

120th

28th

RPI

236th

22nd

KenPom

103rd

28th

Torvik

103rd

24th

EvanMiya

94th

26th

Team Leaders

NC State

Louisville

Points

Marcus Hill (12.9)

Chucky Hepburn (15.0)

Rebounds

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (4.9)

J'Vonne Hadley (7.1)

Assists

Michael O'Connell (3.2)

Chucky Hepburn (6.2)

Steals

Jayden Taylor (1.5)

Chucky Hepburn (2.3)

Blocks

Ben Middlebrooks (1.5)

James Scott (0.8)

Scoring

NC State

Louisville

Points Per Game

69.6

79.2

Field Goal %

43.4%

44.2%

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.1/57.9

27.0/61.0

Three Point %

31.9%

32.2%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

6.0/18.8

9.9/30.7

Free Throw %

71.9%

73.5%

FTM/FTA Per Game

13.4/18.7

15.3/20.9

Rebounding

NC State

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

32.5

38.5

Off. Reb. Per Game

10.4

12.3

Def. Reb. Per Game

22.1

26.3

Rebound Margin

-3.4

5.3

Defense

NC State

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

68.0

69.5

Opp. FG%

44.1%

43.8%

Opp. 3PT%

32.9%

34.5%

Steals Per Game

6.5

6.5

Blocks Per Game

4.1

3.0

Turnovers Forced Per Game

12.4

13.2

Ball Handling

NC State

Louisville

Assists Per Game

12.2

14.4

Turnovers Per Game

9.3

11.0

Turnover Margin

3.1

2.2

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.3

1.3

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 60.3 percent chance to win against NC State. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 13.0 (35th overall), whereas the Wolfpack have a BPI rating of 7.3 (80th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 73 percent chance to take down the Wolfpack, with a projected final score of 74-67 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +21.17 (28th overall), whereas NC State has an adjusted efficiency margin of +5.85 (103rd overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 74 percent chance to take down the Pack, with a projected final score of 73-67 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9138 (24th overall), whereas NC State has a "Barthag" of .6680 (103rd overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 72, NC State 70.

(Photo of Terrence Edwards Jr.: Brett Davis - Imagn Images)

