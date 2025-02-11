Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. NC State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (18-6, 11-2 ACC) is set to face NC State (9-14, 2-10 ACC) on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wolfpack:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
NC State
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
RV/RV
SOS
65th
17th
SOR
166th
25th
BPI
80th
35th
NET
120th
28th
RPI
236th
22nd
KenPom
103rd
28th
Torvik
103rd
24th
EvanMiya
94th
26th
Team Leaders
NC State
Louisville
Points
Marcus Hill (12.9)
Chucky Hepburn (15.0)
Rebounds
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (4.9)
J'Vonne Hadley (7.1)
Assists
Michael O'Connell (3.2)
Chucky Hepburn (6.2)
Steals
Jayden Taylor (1.5)
Chucky Hepburn (2.3)
Blocks
Ben Middlebrooks (1.5)
James Scott (0.8)
Scoring
NC State
Louisville
Points Per Game
69.6
79.2
Field Goal %
43.4%
44.2%
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.1/57.9
27.0/61.0
Three Point %
31.9%
32.2%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
6.0/18.8
9.9/30.7
Free Throw %
71.9%
73.5%
FTM/FTA Per Game
13.4/18.7
15.3/20.9
Rebounding
NC State
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
32.5
38.5
Off. Reb. Per Game
10.4
12.3
Def. Reb. Per Game
22.1
26.3
Rebound Margin
-3.4
5.3
Defense
NC State
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
68.0
69.5
Opp. FG%
44.1%
43.8%
Opp. 3PT%
32.9%
34.5%
Steals Per Game
6.5
6.5
Blocks Per Game
4.1
3.0
Turnovers Forced Per Game
12.4
13.2
Ball Handling
NC State
Louisville
Assists Per Game
12.2
14.4
Turnovers Per Game
9.3
11.0
Turnover Margin
3.1
2.2
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.3
1.3
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 60.3 percent chance to win against NC State. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 13.0 (35th overall), whereas the Wolfpack have a BPI rating of 7.3 (80th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 73 percent chance to take down the Wolfpack, with a projected final score of 74-67 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +21.17 (28th overall), whereas NC State has an adjusted efficiency margin of +5.85 (103rd overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 74 percent chance to take down the Pack, with a projected final score of 73-67 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9138 (24th overall), whereas NC State has a "Barthag" of .6680 (103rd overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 72, NC State 70.
(Photo of Terrence Edwards Jr.: Brett Davis - Imagn Images)
