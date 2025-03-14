Louisville Report

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Clemson

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers for their ACC Tournament matchup, and who the statistical models favor.

Jan 7, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) drives to the basket against Clemson Tigers forward Ian Schieffelin (4) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Clemson 74-64. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (26-6, 18-2 ACC) is set to face Clemson (27-5, 18-2 ACC) on Friday, Mar. 14 at 9:30 p.m. EST at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. in the ACC Tournament semifinals. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:

Rankings

Clemson

Louisville

AP/USAT

10th/10th

13th/13th

SOS

60th

46th

SOR

10th

12th

BPI

17th

28th

NET

22nd

26th

RPI

14th

17th

KenPom

19th

25th

Torvik

20th

22nd

EvanMiya

12th

19th

Team Leaders

Clemson

Louisville

Points

Chase Hunter (16.2)

Chucky Hepburn (16.4)

Rebounds

Ian Schieffelin (9.3)

J'Vonne Hadley (7.3)

Assists

Jaeden Zackary (3.2)

Chucky Hepburn (5.9)

Steals

Jaeden Zackery (2.0)

Chucky Hepburn (2.4)

Blocks

Viktor Lakhin (1.5)

James Scott (1.1)

Scoring

Clemson

Louisville

Points Per Game

76.4

79.2

Field Goal %

46.8%

45.7%

FGM/FGA Per Game

27.6/58.9

27.1/59.3

Three Point %

37.3%

33.3%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.6/23.0

9.6/28.8

Free Throw %

76.4%

74.5%

FTM/FTA Per Game

12.8/16.7

15.3/20.6

Rebounding

Clemson

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

35.3

37.4

Off. Reb. Per Game

11.1

11.1

Def. Reb. Per Game

24.2

26.3

Rebound Margin

3.1

4.2

Defense

Clemson

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

65.3

68.7

Opp. FG%

42.7%

42.6%

Opp. 3PT%

32.3%

33.6%

Steals Per Game

7.4

6.5

Blocks Per Game

3.7

2.8

Turnovers Forced Per Game

13.3

13.1

Ball Handling

Clemson

Louisville

Assists Per Game

14.6

14.2

Turnovers Per Game

10.5

11.3

Turnover Margin

2.8

1.8

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.4

1.3

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 39.0 percent chance to win against Clemson. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 13.9 (28th overall), whereas the Tigers have a BPI rating of 16.5 (17th overall).

KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 46 percent chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 71-70 in favor of CU. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +22.51 (25th overall), whereas Clemson has an adjusted efficiency margin of +24.21 (19th overall).

Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 49 percent chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 71-70 in favor of CU. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9262 (22nd overall), whereas Clemson has a "Barthag" of .9283 (20th overall).

(Photo of Ian Schieffelin, J'Vonne Hadley: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

