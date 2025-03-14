Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Clemson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (26-6, 18-2 ACC) is set to face Clemson (27-5, 18-2 ACC) on Friday, Mar. 14 at 9:30 p.m. EST at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. in the ACC Tournament semifinals. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:
Rankings
Clemson
Louisville
AP/USAT
10th/10th
13th/13th
SOS
60th
46th
SOR
10th
12th
BPI
17th
28th
NET
22nd
26th
RPI
14th
17th
KenPom
19th
25th
Torvik
20th
22nd
EvanMiya
12th
19th
Team Leaders
Clemson
Louisville
Points
Chase Hunter (16.2)
Chucky Hepburn (16.4)
Rebounds
Ian Schieffelin (9.3)
J'Vonne Hadley (7.3)
Assists
Jaeden Zackary (3.2)
Chucky Hepburn (5.9)
Steals
Jaeden Zackery (2.0)
Chucky Hepburn (2.4)
Blocks
Viktor Lakhin (1.5)
James Scott (1.1)
Scoring
Clemson
Louisville
Points Per Game
76.4
79.2
Field Goal %
46.8%
45.7%
FGM/FGA Per Game
27.6/58.9
27.1/59.3
Three Point %
37.3%
33.3%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.6/23.0
9.6/28.8
Free Throw %
76.4%
74.5%
FTM/FTA Per Game
12.8/16.7
15.3/20.6
Rebounding
Clemson
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
35.3
37.4
Off. Reb. Per Game
11.1
11.1
Def. Reb. Per Game
24.2
26.3
Rebound Margin
3.1
4.2
Defense
Clemson
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
65.3
68.7
Opp. FG%
42.7%
42.6%
Opp. 3PT%
32.3%
33.6%
Steals Per Game
7.4
6.5
Blocks Per Game
3.7
2.8
Turnovers Forced Per Game
13.3
13.1
Ball Handling
Clemson
Louisville
Assists Per Game
14.6
14.2
Turnovers Per Game
10.5
11.3
Turnover Margin
2.8
1.8
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.4
1.3
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 39.0 percent chance to win against Clemson. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 13.9 (28th overall), whereas the Tigers have a BPI rating of 16.5 (17th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 46 percent chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 71-70 in favor of CU. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +22.51 (25th overall), whereas Clemson has an adjusted efficiency margin of +24.21 (19th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 49 percent chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 71-70 in favor of CU. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9262 (22nd overall), whereas Clemson has a "Barthag" of .9283 (20th overall).
(Photo of Ian Schieffelin, J'Vonne Hadley: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
