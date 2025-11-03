Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. South Carolina State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to tipoff the 2025-26 men's college basketball season, and face South Carolina State (0-0, 0-0 OVC) on Monday, Nov. 3 at 9:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Bulldogs:
Rankings
SC State
UofL
AP/USAT
NR/NR
11th/10th
SOS
N/A
N/A
SOR
N/A
N/A
NET
N/A
N/A
RPI
N/A
N/A
BPI
TBD
TBD
KenPom
322nd
14th
Torvik
311th
11th
EvanMiya
324th
18th
Team Leaders (2024-25)
SC State
UofL
Points
Drayton Jones (13.0)*
Terrence Edwards Jr. (16.7)*
Rebounds
Drayton Jones (5.5)*
J'Vonne Hadley (7.3)
Assists
Mitchell Taylor (2.5)*
Chucky Hepburn (5.8)*
Steals
Omar Croskey (1.3)*
Chucky Hepburn (2.4)*
Blocks
Drayton Jones (1.7)*
Kasean Pryor (1.1)
*non-returners
Scoring (2024-25)
SC State
UofL
Points Per Game
79.5
78.5
Field Goal %
46.8
45.4
FGM/FGA Per Game
27.3/58.4
27.1/59.7
Three Point %
36.2
32.8
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
7.1/19.6
9.4/28.5
Free Throw %
70.9
74.6
FTM/FTA Per Game
17.8/25.1
15.0/20.1
Rebounding (2024-25)
SC State
UofL
Rebounds Per Game
35.3
37.3
Off. Reb. Per Game
12.4
11.1
Def. Reb. Per Game
22.9
26.2
Rebound Margin
1.4
3.9
Defense (2024-25)
SC State
UofL
Opp. Points Per Game
70.4
69.5
Opp. FG%
44.1
42.9
Opp. 3PT%
31.0
34.1
Steals Per Game
9.5
6.4
Blocks Per Game
3.5
2.9
Turnovers Forced Per Game
16.6
12.8
Ball Handling (2024-25)
SC State
UofL
Assists Per Game
15.6
13.9
Turnovers Per Game
14.2
11.3
Turnover Margin
2.4
1.5
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.10
1.23
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 99.6 percent chance to win against South Carolina State.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 99.7 percent chance to take down the Bulldogs, with a projected final score of 94-64 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +24.13 (14th overall), whereas South Carolina State has an adjusted efficiency margin of -12.73 (322nd overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 99 percent chance to take down the Bulldogs, with a projected final score of 95-62 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9278 (11th overall), whereas South Carolina State has a "Barthag" of .2331 (311st overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 98, Morehead State 69.
