Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. South Carolina State

The Cardinals open up the 2025-26 season by hosting the Bulldogs at the KFC Yum! Center.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Cardinals guard Kobe Rodgers (11) reacts after getting called for a foul as he and his teammates huddle during the Cards' 90-82 loss to Kansas during an exhibition game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky Friday, October 24, 2025.
Louisville Cardinals guard Kobe Rodgers (11) reacts after getting called for a foul as he and his teammates huddle during the Cards' 90-82 loss to Kansas during an exhibition game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky Friday, October 24, 2025. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to tipoff the 2025-26 men's college basketball season, and face South Carolina State (0-0, 0-0 OVC) on Monday, Nov. 3 at 9:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Bulldogs:

Rankings

SC State

UofL

AP/USAT

NR/NR

11th/10th

SOS

N/A

N/A

SOR

N/A

N/A

NET

N/A

N/A

RPI

N/A

N/A

BPI

TBD

TBD

KenPom

322nd

14th

Torvik

311th

11th

EvanMiya

324th

18th

Team Leaders (2024-25)

SC State

UofL

Points

Drayton Jones (13.0)*

Terrence Edwards Jr. (16.7)*

Rebounds

Drayton Jones (5.5)*

J'Vonne Hadley (7.3)

Assists

Mitchell Taylor (2.5)*

Chucky Hepburn (5.8)*

Steals

Omar Croskey (1.3)*

Chucky Hepburn (2.4)*

Blocks

Drayton Jones (1.7)*

Kasean Pryor (1.1)

*non-returners

Scoring (2024-25)

SC State

UofL

Points Per Game

79.5

78.5

Field Goal %

46.8

45.4

FGM/FGA Per Game

27.3/58.4

27.1/59.7

Three Point %

36.2

32.8

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

7.1/19.6

9.4/28.5

Free Throw %

70.9

74.6

FTM/FTA Per Game

17.8/25.1

15.0/20.1

Rebounding (2024-25)

SC State

UofL

Rebounds Per Game

35.3

37.3

Off. Reb. Per Game

12.4

11.1

Def. Reb. Per Game

22.9

26.2

Rebound Margin

1.4

3.9

Defense (2024-25)

SC State

UofL

Opp. Points Per Game

70.4

69.5

Opp. FG%

44.1

42.9

Opp. 3PT%

31.0

34.1

Steals Per Game

9.5

6.4

Blocks Per Game

3.5

2.9

Turnovers Forced Per Game

16.6

12.8

Ball Handling (2024-25)

SC State

UofL

Assists Per Game

15.6

13.9

Turnovers Per Game

14.2

11.3

Turnover Margin

2.4

1.5

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.10

1.23

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 99.6 percent chance to win against South Carolina State.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 99.7 percent chance to take down the Bulldogs, with a projected final score of 94-64 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +24.13 (14th overall), whereas South Carolina State has an adjusted efficiency margin of -12.73 (322nd overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 99 percent chance to take down the Bulldogs, with a projected final score of 95-62 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9278 (11th overall), whereas South Carolina State has a "Barthag" of .2331 (311st overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 98, Morehead State 69.

(Photo of Louisville Players: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

