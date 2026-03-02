Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Syracuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (20-9, 9-7 ACC) is set to face Syracuse (15-14, 6-10 ACC) on Tuesday, Mar. 3 at 9:00 p.m. EST from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange:
Rankings
Syracuse
Louisville
AP/USAT
RV/RV
RV/RV
SOS
70th
39th
SOR
81st
29th
NET
79th
17th
WAB
77th
26th
RPI
94th
26th
BPI
72nd
11th
KenPom
77th
19th
Torvik
70th
19th
EvanMiya
73rd
18th
Team Leaders
Syracuse
Louisville
Points
Donnie Freeman (16.7)
Mikel Brown Jr. (18.9)
Rebounds
William Kyle III (7.5)
Sananda Fru (6.4)
Assists
Naithan George (5.3)
Mikel Brown Jr. (4.8)
Steals
Naithan George (1.4)
Mikel Brown Jr. (1.2)
Blocks
William Kyle III (2.6)
Sananda Fru (1.4)
Scoring
Syracuse
Louisville
Points Per Game
75.6
86.4
Field Goal %
46.9
47.0
FGM/FGA Per Game
27.5/58.6
29.0/61.7
Three Point %
33.0
36.1
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
7.0/21.2
11.9/32.9
Free Throw %
63.4
77.8
FTM/FTA Per Game
13.6/21.5
16.5/21.2
Rebounding
Syracuse
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
34.8
39.5
Off. Reb. Per Game
10.5
11.8
Def. Reb. Per Game
24.3
27.7
Rebound Margin
-2.1
6.1
Defense
Syracuse
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
73.4
72.0
Opp. FG%
43.6
41.6
Opp. 3PT%
33.6
32.4
Steals Per Game
6.5
7.2
Blocks Per Game
6.2
3.4
Turnovers Forced Per Game
12.4
12.2
Ball Handling
Syracuse
Louisville
Assists Per Game
12.9
17.5
Turnovers Per Game
11.2
11.9
Turnover Margin
1.2
0.3
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.15
1.46
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 92.2 percent chance to win against the Orange. Louisville has a BPI rating of 19.6 (11th overall), whereas Syracuse has a BPI rating of 8.0 (72nd overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 90 percent chance to take down the Orange, with a projected final score of 86-72 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +25.91 (19th overall), whereas Syracuse has an adjusted efficiency margin of +10.72 (77th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 89 percent chance to take down the Orange, with a projected final score of 87-73 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9356 (19th overall), whereas Syracuse has a "Barthag" of .7713 (70th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 89, Syracuse 76.
(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Mark Konezny - Imagn Images)
