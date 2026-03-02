Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Syracuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (20-9, 9-7 ACC) is set to face Syracuse (15-14, 6-10 ACC) on Tuesday, Mar. 3 at 9:00 p.m. EST from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

Syracuse Louisville AP/USAT RV/RV RV/RV SOS 70th 39th SOR 81st 29th NET 79th 17th WAB 77th 26th RPI 94th 26th BPI 72nd 11th KenPom 77th 19th Torvik 70th 19th EvanMiya 73rd 18th

Team Leaders

Syracuse Louisville Points Donnie Freeman (16.7) Mikel Brown Jr. (18.9) Rebounds William Kyle III (7.5) Sananda Fru (6.4) Assists Naithan George (5.3) Mikel Brown Jr. (4.8) Steals Naithan George (1.4) Mikel Brown Jr. (1.2) Blocks William Kyle III (2.6) Sananda Fru (1.4)

Scoring

Syracuse Louisville Points Per Game 75.6 86.4 Field Goal % 46.9 47.0 FGM/FGA Per Game 27.5/58.6 29.0/61.7 Three Point % 33.0 36.1 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 7.0/21.2 11.9/32.9 Free Throw % 63.4 77.8 FTM/FTA Per Game 13.6/21.5 16.5/21.2

Rebounding

Syracuse Louisville Rebounds Per Game 34.8 39.5 Off. Reb. Per Game 10.5 11.8 Def. Reb. Per Game 24.3 27.7 Rebound Margin -2.1 6.1

Defense

Syracuse Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 73.4 72.0 Opp. FG% 43.6 41.6 Opp. 3PT% 33.6 32.4 Steals Per Game 6.5 7.2 Blocks Per Game 6.2 3.4 Turnovers Forced Per Game 12.4 12.2

Ball Handling

Syracuse Louisville Assists Per Game 12.9 17.5 Turnovers Per Game 11.2 11.9 Turnover Margin 1.2 0.3 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.15 1.46

Predictions

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 92.2 percent chance to win against the Orange. Louisville has a BPI rating of 19.6 (11th overall), whereas Syracuse has a BPI rating of 8.0 (72nd overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 90 percent chance to take down the Orange, with a projected final score of 86-72 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +25.91 (19th overall), whereas Syracuse has an adjusted efficiency margin of +10.72 (77th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 89 percent chance to take down the Orange, with a projected final score of 87-73 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9356 (19th overall), whereas Syracuse has a "Barthag" of .7713 (70th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 89, Syracuse 76.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Mark Konezny - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky