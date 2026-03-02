Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Syracuse

Louisville Report

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange for their Tuesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (44) challenge each other on the base line Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) in the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (44) challenge each other on the base line Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) in the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (20-9, 9-7 ACC) is set to face Syracuse (15-14, 6-10 ACC) on Tuesday, Mar. 3 at 9:00 p.m. EST from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange:

Rankings

Syracuse

Louisville

AP/USAT

RV/RV

RV/RV

SOS

70th

39th

SOR

81st

29th

NET

79th

17th

WAB

77th

26th

RPI

94th

26th

BPI

72nd

11th

KenPom

77th

19th

Torvik

70th

19th

EvanMiya

73rd

18th

Team Leaders

Syracuse

Louisville

Points

Donnie Freeman (16.7)

Mikel Brown Jr. (18.9)

Rebounds

William Kyle III (7.5)

Sananda Fru (6.4)

Assists

Naithan George (5.3)

Mikel Brown Jr. (4.8)

Steals

Naithan George (1.4)

Mikel Brown Jr. (1.2)

Blocks

William Kyle III (2.6)

Sananda Fru (1.4)

Scoring

Syracuse

Louisville

Points Per Game

75.6

86.4

Field Goal %

46.9

47.0

FGM/FGA Per Game

27.5/58.6

29.0/61.7

Three Point %

33.0

36.1

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

7.0/21.2

11.9/32.9

Free Throw %

63.4

77.8

FTM/FTA Per Game

13.6/21.5

16.5/21.2

Rebounding

Syracuse

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

34.8

39.5

Off. Reb. Per Game

10.5

11.8

Def. Reb. Per Game

24.3

27.7

Rebound Margin

-2.1

6.1

Defense

Syracuse

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

73.4

72.0

Opp. FG%

43.6

41.6

Opp. 3PT%

33.6

32.4

Steals Per Game

6.5

7.2

Blocks Per Game

6.2

3.4

Turnovers Forced Per Game

12.4

12.2

Ball Handling

Syracuse

Louisville

Assists Per Game

12.9

17.5

Turnovers Per Game

11.2

11.9

Turnover Margin

1.2

0.3

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.15

1.46

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 92.2 percent chance to win against the Orange. Louisville has a BPI rating of 19.6 (11th overall), whereas Syracuse has a BPI rating of 8.0 (72nd overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 90 percent chance to take down the Orange, with a projected final score of 86-72 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +25.91 (19th overall), whereas Syracuse has an adjusted efficiency margin of +10.72 (77th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 89 percent chance to take down the Orange, with a projected final score of 87-73 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9356 (19th overall), whereas Syracuse has a "Barthag" of .7713 (70th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 89, Syracuse 76.

(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Mark Konezny - Imagn Images)

