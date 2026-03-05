Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Miami
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (21-9, 10-7 ACC) is set to face Miami (23-6, 12-4 ACC) on Saturday, Mar. 7 at 2:00 p.m. EST from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hurricanes:
Rankings
Miami
Louisville
AP/USAT
22nd/23rd
RV/RV
SOS
86th
45th
SOR
25th
28th
NET
31st
15th
WAB
28th
23rd
RPI
46th
28th
BPI
40th
11th
KenPom
29th
17th
Torvik
36th
14th
EvanMiya
30th
18th
Team Leaders
Miami
Louisville
Points
Malik Reneau (19.1)
Ryan Conwell (18.5)
Rebounds
Ernest Udeh (9.5)
Sananda Fru (6.3)
Assists
Tre Donaldson (5.9)
Mikel Brown Jr. (4.7)
Steals
Tru Washington (2.0)
Mikel Brown Jr. (1.2)
Blocks
Ernest Udeh (1.5)
Sananda Fru (1.4)
Scoring
Miami
Louisville
Points Per Game
82.5
85.7
Field Goal %
50.4
46.8
FGM/FGA Per Game
30.3/60.1
28.9/61.8
Three Point %
34.9
35.9
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
6.7/19.1
11.9/33.0
Free Throw %
67.6
77.5
FTM/FTA Per Game
15.2/22.4
15.9/20.6
Rebounding
Miami
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
38.2
39.3
Off. Reb. Per Game
12.5
11.6
Def. Reb. Per Game
25.7
27.7
Rebound Margin
8.6
4.3
Defense
Miami
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
70.0
71.9
Opp. FG%
43.6
41.8
Opp. 3PT%
35.0
32.3
Steals Per Game
8.0
7.1
Blocks Per Game
3.3
3.3
Turnovers Forced Per Game
13.0
12.0
Ball Handling
Miami
Louisville
Assists Per Game
16.4
17.3
Turnovers Per Game
11.6
11.8
Turnover Margin
1.4
0.2
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.42
1.46
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 62.0 percent chance to win against the Hurricanes. Louisville has a BPI rating of 19.6 (11th overall), whereas Miami has a BPI rating of 13.5 (40th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 53 percent chance to take down the Hurricanes, with a projected final score of 79-78 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.05 (17th overall), whereas Miami has an adjusted efficiency margin of +21.20 (29th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 53 percent chance to take down the Canes, with a projected final score of 79-78 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9400 (14th overall), whereas Miami has a "Barthag" of .8860 (36th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Miami 81, Louisville 75.
