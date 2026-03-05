Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Miami

Louisville Report

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Hurricanes for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) celebrates after scoring and drawing the foul against Kansas during an exhibition game before UofL basketball's 2025-26 season at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky Friday, October 24, 2025.
Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) celebrates after scoring and drawing the foul against Kansas during an exhibition game before UofL basketball's 2025-26 season at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky Friday, October 24, 2025. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (21-9, 10-7 ACC) is set to face Miami (23-6, 12-4 ACC) on Saturday, Mar. 7 at 2:00 p.m. EST from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hurricanes:

Rankings

Miami

Louisville

AP/USAT

22nd/23rd

RV/RV

SOS

86th

45th

SOR

25th

28th

NET

31st

15th

WAB

28th

23rd

RPI

46th

28th

BPI

40th

11th

KenPom

29th

17th

Torvik

36th

14th

EvanMiya

30th

18th

Team Leaders

Miami

Louisville

Points

Malik Reneau (19.1)

Ryan Conwell (18.5)

Rebounds

Ernest Udeh (9.5)

Sananda Fru (6.3)

Assists

Tre Donaldson (5.9)

Mikel Brown Jr. (4.7)

Steals

Tru Washington (2.0)

Mikel Brown Jr. (1.2)

Blocks

Ernest Udeh (1.5)

Sananda Fru (1.4)

Scoring

Miami

Louisville

Points Per Game

82.5

85.7

Field Goal %

50.4

46.8

FGM/FGA Per Game

30.3/60.1

28.9/61.8

Three Point %

34.9

35.9

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

6.7/19.1

11.9/33.0

Free Throw %

67.6

77.5

FTM/FTA Per Game

15.2/22.4

15.9/20.6

Rebounding

Miami

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

38.2

39.3

Off. Reb. Per Game

12.5

11.6

Def. Reb. Per Game

25.7

27.7

Rebound Margin

8.6

4.3

Defense

Miami

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

70.0

71.9

Opp. FG%

43.6

41.8

Opp. 3PT%

35.0

32.3

Steals Per Game

8.0

7.1

Blocks Per Game

3.3

3.3

Turnovers Forced Per Game

13.0

12.0

Ball Handling

Miami

Louisville

Assists Per Game

16.4

17.3

Turnovers Per Game

11.6

11.8

Turnover Margin

1.4

0.2

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.42

1.46

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 62.0 percent chance to win against the Hurricanes. Louisville has a BPI rating of 19.6 (11th overall), whereas Miami has a BPI rating of 13.5 (40th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 53 percent chance to take down the Hurricanes, with a projected final score of 79-78 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.05 (17th overall), whereas Miami has an adjusted efficiency margin of +21.20 (29th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 53 percent chance to take down the Canes, with a projected final score of 79-78 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9400 (14th overall), whereas Miami has a "Barthag" of .8860 (36th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Miami 81, Louisville 75.

