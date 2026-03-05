Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Miami

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (21-9, 10-7 ACC) is set to face Miami (23-6, 12-4 ACC) on Saturday, Mar. 7 at 2:00 p.m. EST from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hurricanes:

Rankings

Miami Louisville AP/USAT 22nd/23rd RV/RV SOS 86th 45th SOR 25th 28th NET 31st 15th WAB 28th 23rd RPI 46th 28th BPI 40th 11th KenPom 29th 17th Torvik 36th 14th EvanMiya 30th 18th

Team Leaders

Miami Louisville Points Malik Reneau (19.1) Ryan Conwell (18.5) Rebounds Ernest Udeh (9.5) Sananda Fru (6.3) Assists Tre Donaldson (5.9) Mikel Brown Jr. (4.7) Steals Tru Washington (2.0) Mikel Brown Jr. (1.2) Blocks Ernest Udeh (1.5) Sananda Fru (1.4)

Scoring

Miami Louisville Points Per Game 82.5 85.7 Field Goal % 50.4 46.8 FGM/FGA Per Game 30.3/60.1 28.9/61.8 Three Point % 34.9 35.9 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 6.7/19.1 11.9/33.0 Free Throw % 67.6 77.5 FTM/FTA Per Game 15.2/22.4 15.9/20.6

Rebounding

Miami Louisville Rebounds Per Game 38.2 39.3 Off. Reb. Per Game 12.5 11.6 Def. Reb. Per Game 25.7 27.7 Rebound Margin 8.6 4.3

Defense

Miami Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 70.0 71.9 Opp. FG% 43.6 41.8 Opp. 3PT% 35.0 32.3 Steals Per Game 8.0 7.1 Blocks Per Game 3.3 3.3 Turnovers Forced Per Game 13.0 12.0

Ball Handling

Miami Louisville Assists Per Game 16.4 17.3 Turnovers Per Game 11.6 11.8 Turnover Margin 1.4 0.2 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.42 1.46

Predictions

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 62.0 percent chance to win against the Hurricanes. Louisville has a BPI rating of 19.6 (11th overall), whereas Miami has a BPI rating of 13.5 (40th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 53 percent chance to take down the Hurricanes, with a projected final score of 79-78 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.05 (17th overall), whereas Miami has an adjusted efficiency margin of +21.20 (29th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 53 percent chance to take down the Canes, with a projected final score of 79-78 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9400 (14th overall), whereas Miami has a "Barthag" of .8860 (36th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Miami 81, Louisville 75.

