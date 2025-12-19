Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Montana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (9-2, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Montana (7-5, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, Dec. 20 at 12:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Grizzlies:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

Montana Louisville AP/USAT NR/NR 11th/11th SOS 332nd 44th SOR 277th 16th NET 228th 17th RPI 259th 46th BPI 221st 7th KenPom 205th 14th Torvik 196th 16th EvanMiya 212th 18th

Team Leaders

Montana Louisville Points Money Williams (19.4) Ryan Conwell (19.6) Rebounds Te'jon Sawyer (5.4) Sananda Fru (6.1) Assists Money Williams (6.1) Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1) Steals Tyler Isaak (1.0) Kobe Rodgers (1.3) Blocks Tyler Thompson (0.6) Sananda Fru (1.2)

Scoring

Montana Louisville Points Per Game 83.2 91.4 Field Goal % 50.5 47.0 FGM/FGA Per Game 29.1/57.6 29.6/63.0 Three Point % 35.5 36.0 3PTM/3PTA 8.6/24.2 12.6/35.1 Free Throw % 72.7 76.7 FTM/FTA Per Game 16.4/22.6 19.5/25.4

Rebounding

Montana Louisville Rebounds Per Game 39.3 41.5 Off. Reb. Per Game 8.7 12.6 Def. Reb. Per Game 30.7 28.8 Rebound Margin 6.0 6.9

Defense

Montana Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 73.2 69.5 Opp. FG% 41.8 39.1 Opp. 3PT% 29.4 30.2 Steals Per Game 5.3 7.8 Blocks Per Game 2.8 3.5 Turnovers Forced Per Game 10.8 13.6

Ball Handling

Montana Louisville Assists Per Game 17.0 18.6 Turnovers Per Game 14.1 11.4 Turnover Margin -3.3 2.2 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.21 1.63

Predictions

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 99 percent chance to win against the Grizzlies. Louisville has a BPI rating of 20.9 (7th overall), whereas Montana has a BPI rating of -3.8 (221st overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 99 percent chance to take down the Grizzlies, with a projected final score of 96-71 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +25.51 (14th overall), whereas Montana has an adjusted efficiency margin of -3.93 (205th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 98 percent chance to take down the Grizz, with a projected final score of 98-69 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9384 (16th overall), whereas Montana has a "Barthag" of .4113 (196th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 94, Montana 71.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Sananda Fru: Randy Sartin - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky