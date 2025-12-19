Louisville Report

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Montana

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Grizzlies for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
Matthew McGavic
Dec 16, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) moves the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

In this story:

Louisville CardinalsMontana Grizzlies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (9-2, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Montana (7-5, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, Dec. 20 at 12:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Grizzlies:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

Montana

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

11th/11th

SOS

332nd

44th

SOR

277th

16th

NET

228th

17th

RPI

259th

46th

BPI

221st

7th

KenPom

205th

14th

Torvik

196th

16th

EvanMiya

212th

18th

Team Leaders

Montana

Louisville

Points

Money Williams (19.4)

Ryan Conwell (19.6)

Rebounds

Te'jon Sawyer (5.4)

Sananda Fru (6.1)

Assists

Money Williams (6.1)

Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1)

Steals

Tyler Isaak (1.0)

Kobe Rodgers (1.3)

Blocks

Tyler Thompson (0.6)

Sananda Fru (1.2)

Scoring

Montana

Louisville

Points Per Game

83.2

91.4

Field Goal %

50.5

47.0

FGM/FGA Per Game

29.1/57.6

29.6/63.0

Three Point %

35.5

36.0

3PTM/3PTA

8.6/24.2

12.6/35.1

Free Throw %

72.7

76.7

FTM/FTA Per Game

16.4/22.6

19.5/25.4

Rebounding

Montana

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

39.3

41.5

Off. Reb. Per Game

8.7

12.6

Def. Reb. Per Game

30.7

28.8

Rebound Margin

6.0

6.9

Defense

Montana

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

73.2

69.5

Opp. FG%

41.8

39.1

Opp. 3PT%

29.4

30.2

Steals Per Game

5.3

7.8

Blocks Per Game

2.8

3.5

Turnovers Forced Per Game

10.8

13.6

Ball Handling

Montana

Louisville

Assists Per Game

17.0

18.6

Turnovers Per Game

14.1

11.4

Turnover Margin

-3.3

2.2

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.21

1.63

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 99 percent chance to win against the Grizzlies. Louisville has a BPI rating of 20.9 (7th overall), whereas Montana has a BPI rating of -3.8 (221st overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 99 percent chance to take down the Grizzlies, with a projected final score of 96-71 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +25.51 (14th overall), whereas Montana has an adjusted efficiency margin of -3.93 (205th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 98 percent chance to take down the Grizz, with a projected final score of 98-69 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9384 (16th overall), whereas Montana has a "Barthag" of .4113 (196th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 94, Montana 71.

(Photo of Sananda Fru: Randy Sartin - Imagn Images)

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

