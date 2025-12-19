Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Montana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (9-2, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Montana (7-5, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, Dec. 20 at 12:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Grizzlies:
Rankings
Montana
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
11th/11th
SOS
332nd
44th
SOR
277th
16th
NET
228th
17th
RPI
259th
46th
BPI
221st
7th
KenPom
205th
14th
Torvik
196th
16th
EvanMiya
212th
18th
Team Leaders
Montana
Louisville
Points
Money Williams (19.4)
Ryan Conwell (19.6)
Rebounds
Te'jon Sawyer (5.4)
Sananda Fru (6.1)
Assists
Money Williams (6.1)
Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1)
Steals
Tyler Isaak (1.0)
Kobe Rodgers (1.3)
Blocks
Tyler Thompson (0.6)
Sananda Fru (1.2)
Scoring
Montana
Louisville
Points Per Game
83.2
91.4
Field Goal %
50.5
47.0
FGM/FGA Per Game
29.1/57.6
29.6/63.0
Three Point %
35.5
36.0
3PTM/3PTA
8.6/24.2
12.6/35.1
Free Throw %
72.7
76.7
FTM/FTA Per Game
16.4/22.6
19.5/25.4
Rebounding
Montana
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
39.3
41.5
Off. Reb. Per Game
8.7
12.6
Def. Reb. Per Game
30.7
28.8
Rebound Margin
6.0
6.9
Defense
Montana
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
73.2
69.5
Opp. FG%
41.8
39.1
Opp. 3PT%
29.4
30.2
Steals Per Game
5.3
7.8
Blocks Per Game
2.8
3.5
Turnovers Forced Per Game
10.8
13.6
Ball Handling
Montana
Louisville
Assists Per Game
17.0
18.6
Turnovers Per Game
14.1
11.4
Turnover Margin
-3.3
2.2
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.21
1.63
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 99 percent chance to win against the Grizzlies. Louisville has a BPI rating of 20.9 (7th overall), whereas Montana has a BPI rating of -3.8 (221st overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 99 percent chance to take down the Grizzlies, with a projected final score of 96-71 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +25.51 (14th overall), whereas Montana has an adjusted efficiency margin of -3.93 (205th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 98 percent chance to take down the Grizz, with a projected final score of 98-69 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9384 (16th overall), whereas Montana has a "Barthag" of .4113 (196th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 94, Montana 71.
