Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Wake Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (16-6, 6-4 ACC) is set to face Wake Forest (11-11, 2-7 ACC) on Saturday, Feb. 7 at 12:00 p.m. EST at the Joel Coliseum. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

Wake Forest Louisville AP/USAT NR/NR 24th/23rd SOS 30th 41st SOR 80th 32nd NET 70th 18th RPI 87th 28th BPI 65th 11th KenPom 78th 19th Torvik 72nd 19th EvanMiya 75th 23rd

Team Leaders

Wake Forest Louisville Points Juke Harris (20.9 Ryan Conwell (18.7) Rebounds Juke Harris (6.2) Sananda Fru (6.6) Assists Nate Calmese (4.9) Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1) Steals Juke Harris (1.6) Ryan Conwell (1.3) Blocks Tre'Von Spillers (1.3) Sananda Fru (1.4)

Scoring

Wake Forest Louisville Points Per Game 80.0 85.6 Field Goal % 45.0 46.2 FGM/FGA Per Game 27.6/61.4 28.9/62.5 Three Point % 33.8 34.3 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 9.2/27.3 11.6/33.8 Free Throw % 76.7 76.4 FTM/FTA Per Game 15.5/20.3 16.3/21.4

Rebounding

Wake Forest Louisville Rebounds Per Game 33.2 40.6 Off. Reb. Per Game 10.6 12.5 Def. Reb. Per Game 22.6 28.2 Rebound Margin -2.8 6.4

Defense

Wake Forest Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 77.6 70.2 Opp. FG% 44.4 40.3 Opp. 3PT% 32.0 33.8 Steals Per Game 9.0 7.3 Blocks Per Game 3.5 3.3 Turnovers Forced Per Game 14.5 12.7

Ball Handling

Wake Forest Louisville Assists Per Game 14.6 17.7 Turnovers Per Game 11.6 11.5 Turnover Margin 2.9 1.2 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.25 1.53

Predictions

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 22.3 percent chance to win against the Demon Deacons. Louisville has a BPI rating of 19.6 (11th overall), whereas Wake Forest has a BPI rating of 9.1 (65th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 72 percent chance to take down the Demon Deacons, with a projected final score of 82-76 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +25.01 (19th overall), whereas Wake Forest has an adjusted efficiency margin of +10.15 (78th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 72 percent chance to take down the Deacs, with a projected final score of 83-76 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9361 (19th overall), whereas Wake Forest has a "Barthag" of .7603 (72nd overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 85, Wake Forest 75.

(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

