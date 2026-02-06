Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Wake Forest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (16-6, 6-4 ACC) is set to face Wake Forest (11-11, 2-7 ACC) on Saturday, Feb. 7 at 12:00 p.m. EST at the Joel Coliseum. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons:
Rankings
Wake Forest
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
24th/23rd
SOS
30th
41st
SOR
80th
32nd
NET
70th
18th
RPI
87th
28th
BPI
65th
11th
KenPom
78th
19th
Torvik
72nd
19th
EvanMiya
75th
23rd
Team Leaders
Wake Forest
Louisville
Points
Juke Harris (20.9
Ryan Conwell (18.7)
Rebounds
Juke Harris (6.2)
Sananda Fru (6.6)
Assists
Nate Calmese (4.9)
Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1)
Steals
Juke Harris (1.6)
Ryan Conwell (1.3)
Blocks
Tre'Von Spillers (1.3)
Sananda Fru (1.4)
Scoring
Wake Forest
Louisville
Points Per Game
80.0
85.6
Field Goal %
45.0
46.2
FGM/FGA Per Game
27.6/61.4
28.9/62.5
Three Point %
33.8
34.3
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
9.2/27.3
11.6/33.8
Free Throw %
76.7
76.4
FTM/FTA Per Game
15.5/20.3
16.3/21.4
Rebounding
Wake Forest
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
33.2
40.6
Off. Reb. Per Game
10.6
12.5
Def. Reb. Per Game
22.6
28.2
Rebound Margin
-2.8
6.4
Defense
Wake Forest
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
77.6
70.2
Opp. FG%
44.4
40.3
Opp. 3PT%
32.0
33.8
Steals Per Game
9.0
7.3
Blocks Per Game
3.5
3.3
Turnovers Forced Per Game
14.5
12.7
Ball Handling
Wake Forest
Louisville
Assists Per Game
14.6
17.7
Turnovers Per Game
11.6
11.5
Turnover Margin
2.9
1.2
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.25
1.53
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 22.3 percent chance to win against the Demon Deacons. Louisville has a BPI rating of 19.6 (11th overall), whereas Wake Forest has a BPI rating of 9.1 (65th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 72 percent chance to take down the Demon Deacons, with a projected final score of 82-76 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +25.01 (19th overall), whereas Wake Forest has an adjusted efficiency margin of +10.15 (78th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 72 percent chance to take down the Deacs, with a projected final score of 83-76 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9361 (19th overall), whereas Wake Forest has a "Barthag" of .7603 (72nd overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 85, Wake Forest 75.
