Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Wake Forest

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
Louisville's J'Vonne Hadley (1) shoots against the Wake Forest defense during their game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Jan. 28, 2025
Louisville's J'Vonne Hadley (1) shoots against the Wake Forest defense during their game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Jan. 28, 2025 | Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (16-6, 6-4 ACC) is set to face Wake Forest (11-11, 2-7 ACC) on Saturday, Feb. 7 at 12:00 p.m. EST at the Joel Coliseum. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons:

Rankings

Wake Forest

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

24th/23rd

SOS

30th

41st

SOR

80th

32nd

NET

70th

18th

RPI

87th

28th

BPI

65th

11th

KenPom

78th

19th

Torvik

72nd

19th

EvanMiya

75th

23rd

Team Leaders

Wake Forest

Louisville

Points

Juke Harris (20.9

Ryan Conwell (18.7)

Rebounds

Juke Harris (6.2)

Sananda Fru (6.6)

Assists

Nate Calmese (4.9)

Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1)

Steals

Juke Harris (1.6)

Ryan Conwell (1.3)

Blocks

Tre'Von Spillers (1.3)

Sananda Fru (1.4)

Scoring

Wake Forest

Louisville

Points Per Game

80.0

85.6

Field Goal %

45.0

46.2

FGM/FGA Per Game

27.6/61.4

28.9/62.5

Three Point %

33.8

34.3

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

9.2/27.3

11.6/33.8

Free Throw %

76.7

76.4

FTM/FTA Per Game

15.5/20.3

16.3/21.4

Rebounding

Wake Forest

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

33.2

40.6

Off. Reb. Per Game

10.6

12.5

Def. Reb. Per Game

22.6

28.2

Rebound Margin

-2.8

6.4

Defense

Wake Forest

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

77.6

70.2

Opp. FG%

44.4

40.3

Opp. 3PT%

32.0

33.8

Steals Per Game

9.0

7.3

Blocks Per Game

3.5

3.3

Turnovers Forced Per Game

14.5

12.7

Ball Handling

Wake Forest

Louisville

Assists Per Game

14.6

17.7

Turnovers Per Game

11.6

11.5

Turnover Margin

2.9

1.2

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.25

1.53

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 22.3 percent chance to win against the Demon Deacons. Louisville has a BPI rating of 19.6 (11th overall), whereas Wake Forest has a BPI rating of 9.1 (65th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 72 percent chance to take down the Demon Deacons, with a projected final score of 82-76 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +25.01 (19th overall), whereas Wake Forest has an adjusted efficiency margin of +10.15 (78th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 72 percent chance to take down the Deacs, with a projected final score of 83-76 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9361 (19th overall), whereas Wake Forest has a "Barthag" of .7603 (72nd overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 85, Wake Forest 75.

(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

