Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Cal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (10-2, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Cal (12-1, 0-0 ACC) on Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 9:00 p.m. EST at the Haas Pavilion. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Golden Bears:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
Cal
Louisville
AP/USAT
RV/RV
16th/14th
SOS
318th
91st
SOR
32nd
16th
NET
46th
17th
RPI
49th
53rd
BPI
72nd
7th
KenPom
57th
14th
Torvik
61st
14th
EvanMiya
57th
18th
Team Leaders
Cal
Louisville
Points
Dai Dai Ames (17.7)
Ryan Conwell (19.2)
Rebounds
Lee Dort (7.6)
Sananda Fru (6.3)
Assists
Justin Pippen (4.3)
Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1)
Steals
Justin Pippen (1.7)
Two Tied (1.3)
Blocks
Lee Dort (1.2)
Sananda Fru (1.3)
Scoring
Cal
Louisville
Points Per Game
83.1
91.6
Field Goal %
47.5
47.5
FGM/FGA Per Game
27.8/58.5
30.0/63.2
Three Point %
38.8
36.0
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
9.3/24.0
12.6/35.0
Free Throw %
78.5
76.5
FTM/FTA Per Game
18.2/23.2
19.0/24.8
Rebounding
Cal
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
36.0
42.0
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.8
12.8
Def. Reb. Per Game
26.2
29.3
Rebound Margin
2.0
8.2
Defense
Cal
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
66.7
68.2
Opp. FG%
40.7
38.6
Opp. 3PT%
30.8
30.1
Steals Per Game
6.5
8.3
Blocks Per Game
4.2
3.4
Turnovers Forced Per Game
13.3
14.1
Ball Handling
Cal
Louisville
Assists Per Game
15.2
19.1
Turnovers Per Game
10.1
11.6
Turnover Margin
3.2
2.5
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.51
1.65
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 84.3 percent chance to win against the Golden Bears. Louisville has a BPI rating of 21.3 (7th overall), whereas Cal has a BPI rating of 8.1 (72nd overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 70 percent chance to take down the Golden Bears, with a projected final score of 83-77 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.07 (14th overall), whereas Cal has an adjusted efficiency margin of +13.20 (57th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 70 percent chance to take down the Bears, with a projected final score of 82-76 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9403 (14th overall), whereas Montana has a "Barthag" of .7889 (61st overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 85, Cal 75.
(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic