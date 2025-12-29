Louisville Report

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Cal

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Golden Bears for their Tuesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
Matthew McGavic|
Mar 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; California Golden Bears guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. (10) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Mar 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; California Golden Bears guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. (10) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

In this story:

Louisville CardinalsCalifornia Golden Bears

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (10-2, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Cal (12-1, 0-0 ACC) on Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 9:00 p.m. EST at the Haas Pavilion. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Golden Bears:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

Cal

Louisville

AP/USAT

RV/RV

16th/14th

SOS

318th

91st

SOR

32nd

16th

NET

46th

17th

RPI

49th

53rd

BPI

72nd

7th

KenPom

57th

14th

Torvik

61st

14th

EvanMiya

57th

18th

Team Leaders

Cal

Louisville

Points

Dai Dai Ames (17.7)

Ryan Conwell (19.2)

Rebounds

Lee Dort (7.6)

Sananda Fru (6.3)

Assists

Justin Pippen (4.3)

Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1)

Steals

Justin Pippen (1.7)

Two Tied (1.3)

Blocks

Lee Dort (1.2)

Sananda Fru (1.3)

Scoring

Cal

Louisville

Points Per Game

83.1

91.6

Field Goal %

47.5

47.5

FGM/FGA Per Game

27.8/58.5

30.0/63.2

Three Point %

38.8

36.0

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

9.3/24.0

12.6/35.0

Free Throw %

78.5

76.5

FTM/FTA Per Game

18.2/23.2

19.0/24.8

Rebounding

Cal

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

36.0

42.0

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.8

12.8

Def. Reb. Per Game

26.2

29.3

Rebound Margin

2.0

8.2

Defense

Cal

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

66.7

68.2

Opp. FG%

40.7

38.6

Opp. 3PT%

30.8

30.1

Steals Per Game

6.5

8.3

Blocks Per Game

4.2

3.4

Turnovers Forced Per Game

13.3

14.1

Ball Handling

Cal

Louisville

Assists Per Game

15.2

19.1

Turnovers Per Game

10.1

11.6

Turnover Margin

3.2

2.5

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.51

1.65

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 84.3 percent chance to win against the Golden Bears. Louisville has a BPI rating of 21.3 (7th overall), whereas Cal has a BPI rating of 8.1 (72nd overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 70 percent chance to take down the Golden Bears, with a projected final score of 83-77 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.07 (14th overall), whereas Cal has an adjusted efficiency margin of +13.20 (57th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 70 percent chance to take down the Bears, with a projected final score of 82-76 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9403 (14th overall), whereas Montana has a "Barthag" of .7889 (61st overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 85, Cal 75.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball