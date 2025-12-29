Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Cal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (10-2, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Cal (12-1, 0-0 ACC) on Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 9:00 p.m. EST at the Haas Pavilion. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Golden Bears:

Rankings

Cal Louisville AP/USAT RV/RV 16th/14th SOS 318th 91st SOR 32nd 16th NET 46th 17th RPI 49th 53rd BPI 72nd 7th KenPom 57th 14th Torvik 61st 14th EvanMiya 57th 18th

Team Leaders

Cal Louisville Points Dai Dai Ames (17.7) Ryan Conwell (19.2) Rebounds Lee Dort (7.6) Sananda Fru (6.3) Assists Justin Pippen (4.3) Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1) Steals Justin Pippen (1.7) Two Tied (1.3) Blocks Lee Dort (1.2) Sananda Fru (1.3)

Scoring

Cal Louisville Points Per Game 83.1 91.6 Field Goal % 47.5 47.5 FGM/FGA Per Game 27.8/58.5 30.0/63.2 Three Point % 38.8 36.0 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 9.3/24.0 12.6/35.0 Free Throw % 78.5 76.5 FTM/FTA Per Game 18.2/23.2 19.0/24.8

Rebounding

Cal Louisville Rebounds Per Game 36.0 42.0 Off. Reb. Per Game 9.8 12.8 Def. Reb. Per Game 26.2 29.3 Rebound Margin 2.0 8.2

Defense

Cal Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 66.7 68.2 Opp. FG% 40.7 38.6 Opp. 3PT% 30.8 30.1 Steals Per Game 6.5 8.3 Blocks Per Game 4.2 3.4 Turnovers Forced Per Game 13.3 14.1

Ball Handling

Cal Louisville Assists Per Game 15.2 19.1 Turnovers Per Game 10.1 11.6 Turnover Margin 3.2 2.5 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.51 1.65

Predictions

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 84.3 percent chance to win against the Golden Bears. Louisville has a BPI rating of 21.3 (7th overall), whereas Cal has a BPI rating of 8.1 (72nd overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 70 percent chance to take down the Golden Bears, with a projected final score of 83-77 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.07 (14th overall), whereas Cal has an adjusted efficiency margin of +13.20 (57th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 70 percent chance to take down the Bears, with a projected final score of 82-76 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9403 (14th overall), whereas Montana has a "Barthag" of .7889 (61st overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 85, Cal 75.

(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

