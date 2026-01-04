Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Duke
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-3, 1-1 ACC) is set to face Duke (13-1, 2-0 ACC) on Tuesday, Jan. 6 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Devils:
Rankings
Duke
Louisville
AP/USAT
5th/6th
13th/16th
SOS
27th
38th
SOR
9th
28th
NET
7th
14th
RPI
10th
26th
BPI
2nd
8th
KenPom
9th
12th
Torvik
12th
11th
EvanMiya
Team Leaders
Duke
Louisville
Points
Cameron Boozer (23.0)
Ryan Conwell (19.6)
Rebounds
Cameron Boozer (9.8)
Sananda Fru (6.9)
Assists
Cameron Boozer (4.2)
Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1)
Steals
Cameron Boozer (1.9)
Ryan Conwell (1.4)
Blocks
Patrick Ngongba (1.6)
Sananda Fru (1.4)
Scoring
Duke
Louisville
Points Per Game
87.3
90.4
Field Goal %
49.8
47.1
FGM/FGA Per Game
29.6/59.4
29.9/63.4
Three Point %
35.4
35.3
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
9.9/28.1
12.2/34.6
Free Throw %
71.6
77.5
FTM/FTA Per Game
18.2/25.4
18.4/23.8
Rebounding
Duke
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
41.4
42.4
Off. Reb. Per Game
12.6
13.3
Def. Reb. Per Game
41.4
29.1
Rebound Margin
10.5
9.0
Defense
Duke
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
65.5
69.1
Opp. FG%
38.5
38.8
Opp. 3PT%
30.3
31.5
Steals Per Game
8.1
7.6
Blocks Per Game
4.6
3.7
Turnovers Forced Per Game
13.5
13.3
Ball Handling
Duke
Louisville
Assists Per Game
18.3
18.5
Turnovers Per Game
11.6
11.5
Turnover Margin
2.9
1.8
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.58
1.61
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have an 54.8 percent chance to win against the Blue Devils. Louisville has a BPI rating of 21.1 (8th overall), whereas Duke has a BPI rating of 23.1 (2nd overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 55 percent chance to take down the Blue Devils, with a projected final score of 82-81 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.07 (12th overall), whereas Duke has an adjusted efficiency margin of +28.91 (9th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 66 percent chance to take down the Devils, with a projected final score of 84-79 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9439 (11th overall), whereas Duke has a "Barthag" of .9407 (12th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 80, Duke 79.
(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Bob Donnan - Imagn Images)
