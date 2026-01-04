Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Duke

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-3, 1-1 ACC) is set to face Duke (13-1, 2-0 ACC) on Tuesday, Jan. 6 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Devils:

Rankings

Duke Louisville AP/USAT 5th/6th 13th/16th SOS 27th 38th SOR 9th 28th NET 7th 14th RPI 10th 26th BPI 2nd 8th KenPom 9th 12th Torvik 12th 11th EvanMiya

Team Leaders

Duke Louisville Points Cameron Boozer (23.0) Ryan Conwell (19.6) Rebounds Cameron Boozer (9.8) Sananda Fru (6.9) Assists Cameron Boozer (4.2) Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1) Steals Cameron Boozer (1.9) Ryan Conwell (1.4) Blocks Patrick Ngongba (1.6) Sananda Fru (1.4)

Scoring

Duke Louisville Points Per Game 87.3 90.4 Field Goal % 49.8 47.1 FGM/FGA Per Game 29.6/59.4 29.9/63.4 Three Point % 35.4 35.3 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 9.9/28.1 12.2/34.6 Free Throw % 71.6 77.5 FTM/FTA Per Game 18.2/25.4 18.4/23.8

Rebounding

Duke Louisville Rebounds Per Game 41.4 42.4 Off. Reb. Per Game 12.6 13.3 Def. Reb. Per Game 41.4 29.1 Rebound Margin 10.5 9.0

Defense

Duke Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 65.5 69.1 Opp. FG% 38.5 38.8 Opp. 3PT% 30.3 31.5 Steals Per Game 8.1 7.6 Blocks Per Game 4.6 3.7 Turnovers Forced Per Game 13.5 13.3

Ball Handling

Duke Louisville Assists Per Game 18.3 18.5 Turnovers Per Game 11.6 11.5 Turnover Margin 2.9 1.8 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.58 1.61

Predictions

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have an 54.8 percent chance to win against the Blue Devils. Louisville has a BPI rating of 21.1 (8th overall), whereas Duke has a BPI rating of 23.1 (2nd overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 55 percent chance to take down the Blue Devils, with a projected final score of 82-81 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.07 (12th overall), whereas Duke has an adjusted efficiency margin of +28.91 (9th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 66 percent chance to take down the Devils, with a projected final score of 84-79 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9439 (11th overall), whereas Duke has a "Barthag" of .9407 (12th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 80, Duke 79.

(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Bob Donnan - Imagn Images)

