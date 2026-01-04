Louisville Report

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Duke

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Devils for their Friday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
Matthew McGavic|
Mar 15, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) drives against Duke Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor (5) in the second half of the 2025 ACC Conference Championship game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Mar 15, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) drives against Duke Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor (5) in the second half of the 2025 ACC Conference Championship game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-3, 1-1 ACC) is set to face Duke (13-1, 2-0 ACC) on Tuesday, Jan. 6 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Devils:

Rankings

Duke

Louisville

AP/USAT

5th/6th

13th/16th

SOS

27th

38th

SOR

9th

28th

NET

7th

14th

RPI

10th

26th

BPI

2nd

8th

KenPom

9th

12th

Torvik

12th

11th

EvanMiya

Team Leaders

Duke

Louisville

Points

Cameron Boozer (23.0)

Ryan Conwell (19.6)

Rebounds

Cameron Boozer (9.8)

Sananda Fru (6.9)

Assists

Cameron Boozer (4.2)

Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1)

Steals

Cameron Boozer (1.9)

Ryan Conwell (1.4)

Blocks

Patrick Ngongba (1.6)

Sananda Fru (1.4)

Scoring

Duke

Louisville

Points Per Game

87.3

90.4

Field Goal %

49.8

47.1

FGM/FGA Per Game

29.6/59.4

29.9/63.4

Three Point %

35.4

35.3

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

9.9/28.1

12.2/34.6

Free Throw %

71.6

77.5

FTM/FTA Per Game

18.2/25.4

18.4/23.8

Rebounding

Duke

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

41.4

42.4

Off. Reb. Per Game

12.6

13.3

Def. Reb. Per Game

41.4

29.1

Rebound Margin

10.5

9.0

Defense

Duke

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

65.5

69.1

Opp. FG%

38.5

38.8

Opp. 3PT%

30.3

31.5

Steals Per Game

8.1

7.6

Blocks Per Game

4.6

3.7

Turnovers Forced Per Game

13.5

13.3

Ball Handling

Duke

Louisville

Assists Per Game

18.3

18.5

Turnovers Per Game

11.6

11.5

Turnover Margin

2.9

1.8

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.58

1.61

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have an 54.8 percent chance to win against the Blue Devils. Louisville has a BPI rating of 21.1 (8th overall), whereas Duke has a BPI rating of 23.1 (2nd overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 55 percent chance to take down the Blue Devils, with a projected final score of 82-81 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.07 (12th overall), whereas Duke has an adjusted efficiency margin of +28.91 (9th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 66 percent chance to take down the Devils, with a projected final score of 84-79 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9439 (11th overall), whereas Duke has a "Barthag" of .9407 (12th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 80, Duke 79.

(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Bob Donnan - Imagn Images)

