Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. SMU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (19-7, 8-5 ACC) is set to face Georgia Tech (11-16, 2-12 ACC) on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 2:15 p.m. EST from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Yellow Jackets:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

Georgia Tech Louisville AP/USAT NR/NR 21st/21st SOS 84th 34th SOR 173rd 25th NET 169th 14th RPI 222nd 24th BPI 140th 10th KenPom 164th 15th Torvik 170th 15th EvanMiya 164th 17th

Team Leaders

Georgia Tech Louisville Points Kowacie Reeves Jr. (15.1) Mikel Brown Jr. (18.6) Rebounds Baye Ndongo (8.3) Sananda Fru (6.6) Assists Lamar Washington (5.2) Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1) Steals Lamar Washington (1.4) Mikel Brown Jr. (1.2) Blocks Mouhamed Sylia (1.2) Sananda Fru (1.4)

Scoring

Georgia Tech Louisville Points Per Game 74.3 86.8 Field Goal % 44.4 47.2 FGM/FGA Per Game 26.7/60.1 29.2/61.8 Three Point % 36.2 35.8 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 6.9/19.1 11.7/32.7 Free Throw % 69.6 77.3 FTM/FTA Per Game 13.9/20.0 16.7/21.7

Rebounding

Georgia Tech Louisville Rebounds Per Game 37.7 39.8 Off. Reb. Per Game 10.8 11.8 Def. Reb. Per Game 26.9 28.0 Rebound Margin 1.0 6.2

Defense

Georgia Tech Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 77.0 71.8 Opp. FG% 42.1 41.0 Opp. 3PT% 33.2 32.8 Steals Per Game 6.2 7.0 Blocks Per Game 4.1 3.4 Turnovers Forced Per Game 11.1 12.1

Ball Handling

Georgia Tech Louisville Assists Per Game 16.0 17.9 Turnovers Per Game 13.3 11.8 Turnover Margin -2.2 0.3 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.21 1.52

Predictions

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 97.6 percent chance to win against the Yellow Jackets. Louisville has a BPI rating of 20.2 (10th overall), whereas Georgia Tech has a BPI rating of 1.5 (140th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 98 percent chance to take down the Yellow Jackets, with a projected final score of 92-69 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.87 (15th overall), whereas Georgia Tech has an adjusted efficiency margin of -0.06 (164th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 97 percent chance to take down the Jackets, with a projected final score of 95-69 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9446 (15th overall), whereas Georgia Tech has a "Barthag" of .4923 (170th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 93, Georgia Tech 71.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Brett Davis - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky