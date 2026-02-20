Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. SMU
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (19-7, 8-5 ACC) is set to face Georgia Tech (11-16, 2-12 ACC) on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 2:15 p.m. EST from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Yellow Jackets:
Rankings
Georgia Tech
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
21st/21st
SOS
84th
34th
SOR
173rd
25th
NET
169th
14th
RPI
222nd
24th
BPI
140th
10th
KenPom
164th
15th
Torvik
170th
15th
EvanMiya
164th
17th
Team Leaders
Georgia Tech
Louisville
Points
Kowacie Reeves Jr. (15.1)
Mikel Brown Jr. (18.6)
Rebounds
Baye Ndongo (8.3)
Sananda Fru (6.6)
Assists
Lamar Washington (5.2)
Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1)
Steals
Lamar Washington (1.4)
Mikel Brown Jr. (1.2)
Blocks
Mouhamed Sylia (1.2)
Sananda Fru (1.4)
Scoring
Georgia Tech
Louisville
Points Per Game
74.3
86.8
Field Goal %
44.4
47.2
FGM/FGA Per Game
26.7/60.1
29.2/61.8
Three Point %
36.2
35.8
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
6.9/19.1
11.7/32.7
Free Throw %
69.6
77.3
FTM/FTA Per Game
13.9/20.0
16.7/21.7
Rebounding
Georgia Tech
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
37.7
39.8
Off. Reb. Per Game
10.8
11.8
Def. Reb. Per Game
26.9
28.0
Rebound Margin
1.0
6.2
Defense
Georgia Tech
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
77.0
71.8
Opp. FG%
42.1
41.0
Opp. 3PT%
33.2
32.8
Steals Per Game
6.2
7.0
Blocks Per Game
4.1
3.4
Turnovers Forced Per Game
11.1
12.1
Ball Handling
Georgia Tech
Louisville
Assists Per Game
16.0
17.9
Turnovers Per Game
13.3
11.8
Turnover Margin
-2.2
0.3
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.21
1.52
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 97.6 percent chance to win against the Yellow Jackets. Louisville has a BPI rating of 20.2 (10th overall), whereas Georgia Tech has a BPI rating of 1.5 (140th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 98 percent chance to take down the Yellow Jackets, with a projected final score of 92-69 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.87 (15th overall), whereas Georgia Tech has an adjusted efficiency margin of -0.06 (164th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 97 percent chance to take down the Jackets, with a projected final score of 95-69 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9446 (15th overall), whereas Georgia Tech has a "Barthag" of .4923 (170th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 93, Georgia Tech 71.
