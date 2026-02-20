Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. SMU

Louisville Report

Feb 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) is defended by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Baye Ndongo (11) in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) is defended by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Baye Ndongo (11) in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (19-7, 8-5 ACC) is set to face Georgia Tech (11-16, 2-12 ACC) on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 2:15 p.m. EST from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Yellow Jackets:

Rankings

Georgia Tech

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

21st/21st

SOS

84th

34th

SOR

173rd

25th

NET

169th

14th

RPI

222nd

24th

BPI

140th

10th

KenPom

164th

15th

Torvik

170th

15th

EvanMiya

164th

17th

Team Leaders

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Points

Kowacie Reeves Jr. (15.1)

Mikel Brown Jr. (18.6)

Rebounds

Baye Ndongo (8.3)

Sananda Fru (6.6)

Assists

Lamar Washington (5.2)

Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1)

Steals

Lamar Washington (1.4)

Mikel Brown Jr. (1.2)

Blocks

Mouhamed Sylia (1.2)

Sananda Fru (1.4)

Scoring

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Points Per Game

74.3

86.8

Field Goal %

44.4

47.2

FGM/FGA Per Game

26.7/60.1

29.2/61.8

Three Point %

36.2

35.8

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

6.9/19.1

11.7/32.7

Free Throw %

69.6

77.3

FTM/FTA Per Game

13.9/20.0

16.7/21.7

Rebounding

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

37.7

39.8

Off. Reb. Per Game

10.8

11.8

Def. Reb. Per Game

26.9

28.0

Rebound Margin

1.0

6.2

Defense

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

77.0

71.8

Opp. FG%

42.1

41.0

Opp. 3PT%

33.2

32.8

Steals Per Game

6.2

7.0

Blocks Per Game

4.1

3.4

Turnovers Forced Per Game

11.1

12.1

Ball Handling

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Assists Per Game

16.0

17.9

Turnovers Per Game

13.3

11.8

Turnover Margin

-2.2

0.3

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.21

1.52

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 97.6 percent chance to win against the Yellow Jackets. Louisville has a BPI rating of 20.2 (10th overall), whereas Georgia Tech has a BPI rating of 1.5 (140th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 98 percent chance to take down the Yellow Jackets, with a projected final score of 92-69 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.87 (15th overall), whereas Georgia Tech has an adjusted efficiency margin of -0.06 (164th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 97 percent chance to take down the Jackets, with a projected final score of 95-69 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9446 (15th overall), whereas Georgia Tech has a "Barthag" of .4923 (170th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 93, Georgia Tech 71.

(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Brett Davis - Imagn Images)

