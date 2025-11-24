Louisville Report

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Eastern Michigan

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles for their Monday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Matthew McGavic

Nov 15, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) reacts after a play against Ohio Bobcats guard Jackson Paveletzke (13) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Ohio 106-81. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (5-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Eastern Michigan (3-2, 0-0 MAC) on Monday, Nov. 24 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

E. Michigan

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

6th/6th

SOS

275th

128th

SOR

203rd

7th

NET

N/A

N/A

RPI

267nd

62nd

BPI

248th

4th

KenPom

230th

10th

Torvik

279th

8th

EvanMiya

232nd

11th

Team Leaders

E. Michigan

Louisville

Points

Mohammad Habhab (15.6)

Ryan Conwell (20.4)

Rebounds

Mohammad Habhab (10.8)

J'Vonne Hadley (6.3)

Assists

Mohammad Habhab (4.2)

Mikel Brown Jr. (6.6)

Steals

Carlos Hart (1.2)

Kobe Rodgers (1.8)

Blocks

Mohammad Habhab (0.8)

Sananda Fru (1.4)

Scoring

E. Michigan

Louisville

Points Per Game

77.8

97.2

Field Goal %

45.7

47.8

FGM/FGA

29.0/63.4

30.8/64.4

Three Point %

34.1

35.1

3PTM/3PTA

6.2/18.2

11.8/33.6

Free Throw %

73.1

75.8

FTM/FTA Per Game

13.6/18.6

23.8/31.4

Rebounding

E. Michigan

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

40.0

43.6

Off. Reb. Per Game

12.8

13.6

Def. Reb. Per Game

27.2

30.0

Rebound Margin

4.6

8.4

Defense

E. Michigan

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

74.0

69.6

Opp. FG%

44.1

38.5

Opp. 3PT%

32.0

31.1

Steals Per Game

6.6

10.8

Blocks Per Game

2.8

3.0

Turnovers Forced Per Game

12.6

16.2

Ball Handling

E. Michigan

Louisville

Assists Per Game

14.8

20.6

Turnovers Per Game

12.2

11.4

Turnover Margin

0.4

4.8

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.21

1.81

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 99.0 percent chance to win against Eastern Michigan. Louisville has a BPI rating of 21.0 (4th overall), whereas Eastern Michigan has a BPI rating of -4.8 (248th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 99 percent chance to take down the Eagles, with a projected final score of 94-68 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.55 (10th overall), whereas Eastern Michigan has an adjusted efficiency margin of -5.66 (230th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 98 percent chance to take down the Eagles, with a projected final score of 98-65 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9337 (8th overall), whereas Eastern Michigan has a "Barthag" of .2850 (279th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 96, Eastern Michigan 73.

(Photo of Ryan Conwell: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

