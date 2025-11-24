Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Eastern Michigan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (5-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Eastern Michigan (3-2, 0-0 MAC) on Monday, Nov. 24 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:
Rankings
E. Michigan
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
6th/6th
SOS
275th
128th
SOR
203rd
7th
NET
N/A
N/A
RPI
267nd
62nd
BPI
248th
4th
KenPom
230th
10th
Torvik
279th
8th
EvanMiya
232nd
11th
Team Leaders
E. Michigan
Louisville
Points
Mohammad Habhab (15.6)
Ryan Conwell (20.4)
Rebounds
Mohammad Habhab (10.8)
J'Vonne Hadley (6.3)
Assists
Mohammad Habhab (4.2)
Mikel Brown Jr. (6.6)
Steals
Carlos Hart (1.2)
Kobe Rodgers (1.8)
Blocks
Mohammad Habhab (0.8)
Sananda Fru (1.4)
Scoring
E. Michigan
Louisville
Points Per Game
77.8
97.2
Field Goal %
45.7
47.8
FGM/FGA
29.0/63.4
30.8/64.4
Three Point %
34.1
35.1
3PTM/3PTA
6.2/18.2
11.8/33.6
Free Throw %
73.1
75.8
FTM/FTA Per Game
13.6/18.6
23.8/31.4
Rebounding
E. Michigan
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
40.0
43.6
Off. Reb. Per Game
12.8
13.6
Def. Reb. Per Game
27.2
30.0
Rebound Margin
4.6
8.4
Defense
E. Michigan
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
74.0
69.6
Opp. FG%
44.1
38.5
Opp. 3PT%
32.0
31.1
Steals Per Game
6.6
10.8
Blocks Per Game
2.8
3.0
Turnovers Forced Per Game
12.6
16.2
Ball Handling
E. Michigan
Louisville
Assists Per Game
14.8
20.6
Turnovers Per Game
12.2
11.4
Turnover Margin
0.4
4.8
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.21
1.81
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 99.0 percent chance to win against Eastern Michigan. Louisville has a BPI rating of 21.0 (4th overall), whereas Eastern Michigan has a BPI rating of -4.8 (248th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 99 percent chance to take down the Eagles, with a projected final score of 94-68 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.55 (10th overall), whereas Eastern Michigan has an adjusted efficiency margin of -5.66 (230th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 98 percent chance to take down the Eagles, with a projected final score of 98-65 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9337 (8th overall), whereas Eastern Michigan has a "Barthag" of .2850 (279th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 96, Eastern Michigan 73.
(Photo of Ryan Conwell: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
