What Pat Kelsey, Louisville Players Said After 99-54 Exhibition Win vs. Spalding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Wrapping up exhibition play with a matchup against local Division III foe Spalding, the Louisville men's basketball program notched another blowout victory, mainly using the area inside the perimeter to secure a 99-54 win.
Here's what head coach Pat Kelsey, forward Kasean Pryor and guard Koren Johnson had to say following the win:
Head Coach Pat Kelsey
(Opening Statement)
"First, I would like to thank Spalding for coming to play us tonight. Obviously, they are an institution here in the city that we are proud of. I know the Grays, the coaches over there do a phenomenal job. They are very involved with the youth groups and basketball at the grass roots level in this area. They are proud Louisvillians. They are great assets to our community. They do a great job. They are well-coached. They had a good game plan tonight. They did their best to limit our three-point looks and forced us to drive the ball and I thought we responded well. We got to the free throw line 36 times. A few of you guys were asking me the other day about threes and is that what we want to do every night. No, we want to do what the defense tells us to do. I thought we exploited them in other areas. It is good to get these two exhibitions under our belts and play in the KFC Yum! Center in front of the crowd as a quote, unquote practice. But it is on for real Monday against Morehead State and we are very excited about next Monday."
Forward Kasean Pryor and Guard Koren Johnson
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Matt Stone - Courier Journal/USA Today Network)
