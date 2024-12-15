What Pat Kelsey, Terrence Edwards Jr. Said After Louisville's 93-85 Loss at Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Head coach Pat Kelsey's first crack at Kentucky was certainly more competitive that his predecessor's two tries were, but unfortunately, the Louisville men's basketball program came up short in the annual Battle of the Bluegrass yet again, falling 93-85.
I want to give Kentucky credit," Kelsey said. They played a great game, it was great college atmosphere. ... A lot of guys have played a whole lot of minutes tonight, but they never quit. Kentucky made some huge runs on us, and I thought our guys responded with resiliency every time, and brought the game back to a one or two possession game. But that last big burst that they made and the plays they made, it was just too much for us. So proud of our guys."
The Cardinals couldn't contain the Wildcats' red-hot shooting, allowing them to connect on 58.2 percent of their field goal tries compared to hitting just 44.3 percent of their own. Chucky Hepburn had a team-high 26 points for UofL while Terrence Edwards Jr. had 23, but UK's Lamont Butler led all scorers with 33 points on a perfect 10-of-10 shooting.
"Our program is built on not making excuses," Edwards said. "We come into every game knowing that we short handed, but we don't think about those things. We come to every game prepared, and we try to win every game."
Here's what Kelsey and Edwards had to say following the loss:
Head Coach Pat Kelsey and Guard/Forward Terrence Edwards Jr.
