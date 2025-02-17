Louisville Report

What Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Said After 75-60 Win at Notre Dame

Listen to what the head coach of the Cardinals said after their win over the Fighting Irish:

Matthew McGavic

Feb 16, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Feb 16, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Another road trip, another win for the Louisville men's basketball program.

Squaring off with Notre Dame, the Cardinals were able to pull away late and extend their win streak to four, taking down the Fighting Irish 75-60 on Sunday. The victory in South Bend gives them their 20th win of the year, and their first 20-win season in five years.

"It's a tough place to play," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "I thought that the environment was really good tonight, even with bad weather and all that stuff. I just thought our guys were gritty. It was a very physical game. (Notre Dame) was a really, really tough, physical team tonight."

Five Cardinals finished in double figures scoring against the Irish, with the team as a whole shooting 49.1 percent from the field. Chucky Hepburn added 16 points and six assists, while Reyne Smith cracked 100 made threes on the season.

"I thought our guys, with that little stretch in the second half when we really kind of expanded the lead ... those were really crucial plays in the game that that gave us a gave us a big boost," Kelsey said.

Here's what Kelsey had to say following the win:

Head Coach Pat Kelsey

(Photo of Matt Cashore: Matt Cashore - Imagn Images)

Published
