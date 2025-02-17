What Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Said After 75-60 Win at Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Another road trip, another win for the Louisville men's basketball program.
Squaring off with Notre Dame, the Cardinals were able to pull away late and extend their win streak to four, taking down the Fighting Irish 75-60 on Sunday. The victory in South Bend gives them their 20th win of the year, and their first 20-win season in five years.
"It's a tough place to play," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "I thought that the environment was really good tonight, even with bad weather and all that stuff. I just thought our guys were gritty. It was a very physical game. (Notre Dame) was a really, really tough, physical team tonight."
Five Cardinals finished in double figures scoring against the Irish, with the team as a whole shooting 49.1 percent from the field. Chucky Hepburn added 16 points and six assists, while Reyne Smith cracked 100 made threes on the season.
"I thought our guys, with that little stretch in the second half when we really kind of expanded the lead ... those were really crucial plays in the game that that gave us a gave us a big boost," Kelsey said.
Here's what Kelsey had to say following the win:
Head Coach Pat Kelsey
(Photo of Matt Cashore: Matt Cashore - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky