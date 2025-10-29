Louisville Report

What Pat Kelsey, Louisville Players Said After 99-76 Exhibition Win vs. Bucknell

Listen to what the head coach of the Cardinals, point guard Mikel Brown Jr. and shooting guard Isaac McKneely said after their exhibition win over the Bison:

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey coaches from the sideline as the Cards play against visiting Bucknell at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky Tuesday October 28, 2028.
Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey coaches from the sideline as the Cards play against visiting Bucknell at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky Tuesday October 28, 2028. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Wrapping up exhibition play with a matchup against Bucknell, the Louisville men's basketball program leaned heavily on the three-point ball to cruise to victory, earning a 99-76 win.

Here's what head coach Pat Kelsey, point guard Mikel Brown Jr. and shooting guard Isaac McKneely had to say following the win:

Head Coach Pat Kelsey

Point Guard Mikel Brown Jr. and Shooting Guard Isaac McKneely

More Cardinals Stories

feed

(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball