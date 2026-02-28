Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Clemson | Game 29

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is going through a slight rough patch right now, but following a few extra days to regroup, they have a great opportunity to get back on track tonight, making the journey back down to the Carolinas for a road matchup with Clemson.

Not too long ago, the Cardinals were riding a five-game win streak, and looking like they were setting themselves up nicely for a favorable postseason draw. However, the Cardinals have dropped two of their last three games, falling at SMU and most recently at North Carolina with a home win against Georgia Tech sandwiched in between.

UofL allowed UNC to shoot 53.6 percent from the field in their 77-74 loss this past Monday night, which has been indicative of some recent defensive woes. Over their last three games, Louisville has allowed their opponent to shoot 52.7 percent from the field and 61.8 percent on two-point attempts.

As for the Tigers, they have completely collapsed as of late. Year 16 under head coach Brad Brownell started with Clemson going 20-4 and 10-1 in ACC play, ranking as high as the No. 18 team in the country.

However, CU heads into their matchup against Louisville riding a four-game losing streak. It started with an upset loss to Virginia Tech at home, then back-to-back road losses against Duke and Wake Forest, then most recently suffered a stunning 70-65 home loss to Florida State last Saturday.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.

