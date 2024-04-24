'25 PF Trent Sisley Receives Louisville Offer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - New Louisville men's basketball head coach Pat Kelsey has dished out multiple scholarship offers over the last couple week. Now, he and his staff identified another target of theirs in the Class of 2025.
Lincoln City (Ind.) Heritage Hills power forward Trent Sisley announced Wednesday that he has been offered by the Cardinals. He now holds 11 total offers, with Indiana, Purdue, Michigan State, Iowa and others having previously offered.
The 6-foot-7, 205-pound power forward is a consensus four-star prospect, and is one of the top players in the Hoosier State. He ranks as high as the No. 5 recruit in the state of Indiana and No. 61 nationally according to 247Sports' in-house rankings, and comes in as the No. 75 prospect in the 2025 cycle per the 247Sports Composite.
With still one more year left in high school, Sisley is already the leading scorer in Heritage Hills history, totaling 1,715 points. During his junior campaign, he averaged 24.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.8 steals per game. Sisley helped guide the Patriots to a 19-5 overall record, including a berth in the Class 3A State Tournament.
Sisley has also been productive out on the offseason AAU circuits. Last summer for Indy Heat, he put averaged 14.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 23 total games in the Nike EYBL. During the first session of the Adidas 3SSB circuit in Omaha, Neb. earlier this month, he averaged 11.8 points and 5.0 rebounds to help Indy Heat go 4-0.
Sisley is the fifth 2025 prospect to receive an offer from Louisville under the new staff. Murray (Ut.) Utah Prep guard J.J. Mandaquit, San Bernardino (Calif.) Eleanor Roosevelt guard Brayden Burries and Georgetown (Ky.) Great Crossing center Malachi Moreno and Warrenton (Va.) Highland School forward Nate Ament all have been offered in the last couple weeks.
(Photo of Trent Sisley: MaCabe Brown - Courier & Press / USA)
