Louisville Announces TV Designations and Tip-Off Times for 2025-26 Season
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville men’s basketball schedule now has assigned television and tip times for the upcoming 2025-26 season.
The Cardinals’ schedule features at least nine games on ESPN in addition to eight others guaranteed to be on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. Louisville will be featured on ACC Network nine times, including on October 24 as it takes on Kansas in an exhibition contest.
Louisville’s matchup against Indiana will be featured on CBS while the Cards have four games on The CW and just two on ACCNX.
The first chance for fans to see the 2025-26 Cardinals is on Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. when the Cards take on Kansas in an exhibition game. That contest will be followed by a second exhibition game against Bucknell on Tuesday, Oct. 28. The Kentuckiana Friends of V Classic will feature the Cardinals and the Bisons in a charity exhibition game benefiting KFV.
The Cardinals will officially begin their season at 9 p.m. on ACC Network against South Carolina State on Nov. 3. The season opener is followed by a midweek contest against Jackson State at 7 p.m. on ACCNX that Thursday.
The Battle of the Bluegrass returns to Denny Crum Court on Nov. 11; the game will be broadcast on ESPN at 8 p.m. Louisville finishes its season-opening homestand against Ohio on The CW at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15.
The Cards will be featured on ESPN 2 or ESPNU when renewing the Louisville/Cincinnati rivalry on Nov. 21 in the Heritage Bank Center. UofL follows it up with a pair of ACC Network games at 7 and 9 p.m. on Nov. 24 and Nov. 26, respectively.
Louisville’s ACC/SEC Challenge game at Arkansas will tip off at 7 p.m. on ESPN before the Cards face the Hoosiers in Indianapolis on Dec. 6 on CBS.
The Cardinals’ reunited rivalry game against the Memphis Tigers will be at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN on Saturday, Dec. 13, where UofL will retire Junior Bridgeman’s No. 10 jersey in a halftime ceremony.
Louisville travels to the Volunteer State to play Tennessee at 7 p.m. on ESPN on Dec. 16. The Cards return home on Dec. 20 to play Montana on ACC Network at noon.
Louisville takes its long-awaited swing to California over New Year’s Day, playing at Cal at 9 p.m. on Dec. 30 and at Stanford at 8 p.m. on Jan. 2 – both games will be broadcast on ACC Network.
UofL returns to the KFC Yum! Center for a three-game homestand: Duke on Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. on ESPN, Boston College on Jan. 10 at noon on The CW and Virginia on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2.
A quick trip to Pitt on Saturday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. gives a brief pause to home play before the Cards get back into it against Virginia Tech at 3:30 p.m. on The CW on Jan. 24.
To wrap up January, Louisville travels to Duke for Big Monday on ESPN at 7 p.m. on Jan. 26 before hosting SMU back at the KFC Yum! Center on Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. on ESPN Networks.
The Cardinals have only three home games in February, starting off with Notre Dame on Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU. Louisville will travel to Wake Forest on Saturday, Feb. 7 for a 12 p.m. tip on ACC Network before hosting NC State on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. on ESPN, the Cards’ second Big Monday game of the year.
Louisville takes an extended trip to Texas to play Baylor at 4 p.m. in Fort Worth on Valentine’s Day on ESPN followed by a game in Moody Coliseum at SMU on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.
Louisville’s home stretch includes hosting Georgia Tech on Feb. 21 at 2:15 p.m. and traveling to UNC for the Cards’ third and final Big Monday game of the year. Louisville takes the early slot on ESPN at 7 p.m. against the Tar Heels.
UofL will play at Clemson on ESPN or ESPN2 at a to-be-determined time before finishing the home slate against Syracuse at 9 p.m. on ACC Network on March 3. The Cards season finale at Miami will tip off at 2 p.m. on ESPN Networks.
Louisville continues its preseason festivities with ACC Tipoff on Wednesday, October 8. The Cardinals’ press conference will be at 9:15 a.m. on ACCNX before being featured on the ACC Network set at 10 and noon.
