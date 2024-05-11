Former Louisville Guard Ty-Laur Johnson Announces Transfer Destination
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another former member of the Louisville men's basketball program is staying in the ACC.
Former Cardinals guard Ty-Laur Johnson announced Saturday that he has committed to Wake Forest.
Johnson is now the third former Card to transfer to an ACC program, following Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Mike James' moves to NC State. He's also the 10th former Card overall to find his new transfer home in this cycle.
Skyy Clark is heading back home to UCLA, Tre White is going to play for Illinois, J.J. Traynor will finish his career at DePaul, Curtis Williams will continue his at Georgetown, Kaleb Glenn is heading down south to Florida Atlantic, Dennis Evans is heading out west to Grand Canyon, and Danilo Jovanovich is joining forces with former UofL commit T.J. Robinson at Milwaukee.
The lone former Louisville players who have yet to decide their next school are Koron Davis, Emmanuel Okorafor and walk-on Hercy Miller.
Playing in 30 games with eight starts, the 6-foot-0, 160-pound guard showed flashes of long term potential. Johnson was easily Louisville's top non-scoring playmaker this season, leading the team in assists and steals with 3.6 and 1.4 per game, respectively.
Despite being inconsistent at times on offense, shooting 37.4 percent from the field and committing the second-most turnovers on the team at 2.3, he still averaged 8.7 points per game on the season.
The Brooklyn, N.Y. native was a consensus four-star prospect by the four major recruiting services coming out of high school, and ranked as high as the No. 1 player in the state of New York and No. 64 overall prospect in the Class of 2023 according to Rivals.
With Louisville seeing all 12 scholarship players depart the program following the firing of head coach Kenny Payne, they are in line to return just walk-on guard Aidan McCool from last season. But since new head coach Pat Kelsey's hiring on Mar. 28, he and his staff have hit the ground running out on the recruiting trail, landing nine transfer commitments so far in this cycle.
Reyne Smith, James Scott and Kobe Rodgers are all following Kelsey from Charleston, while James Madison's Terrence Edwards Jr., Colorado's J'Vonne Hadley, BYU's Aly Khalifa, Washington's Koren Johnson, Long Beach State's Aboubacar Traore and Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn are also joining the fold.
(Photo of Ty-Laur Johnson: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA)
