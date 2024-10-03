Top-Ranked '26 Prospect Tyran Stokes Set for Louisville Visit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has been very busy over the last several weeks when it comes to hosting high school prospects for visits. Now, they are set to host their most high-profile visitor to date.
Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame forward Tyran Stokes, the top-ranked prospect in the Class of 2026 and a Louisville native, is set to take his official visit to the Cardinals starting this weekend.
Stokes is expected to arrive in the city of Louisville on Thursday, and will make an appearance at the annual preseason event "Louisville Live" on Friday. It will be his second visit to Louisville Live after he visited for the previous iteration in 2022 at Louisville Slugger Field.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pound power forward is regarded as the top-ranked prospect in the 2026 cycle by two of the four major recruiting services, and comes in at No. 1 overall according to the 247Sports Composite. As you can imagine, he already holds several high major offers, such as from Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina, UCLA and others.
There's a reason so many blue bloods are after Stokes. He spent the first two years of his high school career at Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep, and averaged 13.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game during his sophomore season. He earned First-Team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American honors, and helped guide Prolific Prep to a 34-6 record and the No. 4 national ranking
Stokes excelled over the offseason as well. Playing for Oakland Soldiers on the Nike EYBL circuit, he put up 20.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He also played for the USA Basketball U17 National Team, helping them win gold at the FIBA U17 World Cup, averaging 12.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game in the process.
(Photo of Tyran Stokes: Brooks Holton / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X