Top-Ranked '26 Prospect Tyran Stokes Names Louisville to Top Schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While it's been all quiet on the Tyran Stokes front for the Louisville men's basketball program as of late, they are still in the running to land his commitment.
The Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame forward, who is also the top-ranked prospect in the Class of 2026, announced his top five schools late Sunday night. The Cardinals were among those who made the cut, along with Kansas, Kentucky, Oregon and USC.
Being a Louisville native, Stokes has made a couple visits to UofL's campus, including an official visit last October for "Louisville Live." However, he has since followed that up with visits to every other finalist. He went to Kansas back in April, Kentucky this past June, then USC and Oregon last month.
The 6-foot-7, 230-pound small forward is regarded as the top-ranked prospect in the 2026 cycle by all three of the major recruiting services. He is also one of eight players to ever sport a perfect 1.000 rating in the 247Sports Composite (LeBron James, Dwight Howard, Greg Oden, Andrew Wiggins, R.J. Barrett, Chet Holmgren and Cooper Flagg).
There's a reason so many blue bloods are after Stokes. He spent the first two years of his high school career at Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep, and averaged 13.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game during his sophomore season. He earned First-Team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American honors, and helped guide Prolific Prep to a 34-6 record and the No. 4 national ranking
His game took a major step forward for his first season at Notre Dame as a junior last season. He averaged 21.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, while also shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 30.3 percent on three-point tries. Not only was he named to the Third-Team MaxPreps All-American team, he helped the Knights go 28-8 with an appearance in the CIF Open Division Regional Finals.
Stokes stood out this past summer as well on the travel circuit. He averaged 23.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game in the Nike EYBL, then put up 22.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game in the Peach Jam.
(Photo of Tyran Stokes: Mark J. Rebilas - Imagn Images)
