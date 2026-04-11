Report: Louisville F/C Vangelis Zougris to Enter Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The transfer portal continues to impact the Louisville men’s basketball program’s roster for next season.

Junior forward/center Evangelos "Vangelis" Zougris plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, according to DraftExpress’ Jon Chepkevich.

Zougris is the fourth Louisville player to announce their intentions to enter the transfer portal this offseason, following forwards Sananda Fru, Khani Rooths and Mouhamed Camara. The 15-day portal window opened back Apr 7, and will close on Apr. 21.

For most of the season, the 6-foot-8, 240-pound big man was an end-of-the-bench rotational piece. Zougris played in 21 of Louisville's first 29 games of the season, but only averaged 2.0 points and 2.4 rebounds in 8.2 minutes during that span.

But for Louisville's final six games of the season, the native of Greece was elevated to a starter. This move made in part to help prevent slow starts that Louisville had routinely fallen in to up to that point, as Zougris played with some of this highest intensity on the team.

"I just feel like Zou- as we all know, he's such a passionate player," head coach Pat Kelsey said following Zougris' first start vs. Syracuse on Mar. 3. "We talk so much about playing with that sense of desperation, that nastiness and toughness that I keep talking about. Nobody exemplifies that in our program more than Zou."

During those final six games, Zougris averaged 4.8 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 63.6 percent. This includes 14 points and eight rebounds in 24 minutes played across Louisville's two NCAA Tournament games. He finished the season averaging 2.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 27 games.

Prior to joining Louisville, the 21-year-old native of Peristeri, Greece competed with Peristeri B.C. in the Greek Basketball League for four seasons. In his final season, Zougris averaged 7.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 23 games, while shooting 68.5 percent from the field.

On the heels of a very successful year one under head coach Pat Kelsey, year two for Louisville was up-and-down and overall a slight disappointment. The Cardinals had legitimate preseason Final Four aspirations and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the nation, but ultimately finished the season at 24-11 overall. UofL was able to win their first NCAA Tournament game since 2017 with a first round takedown of USF, before ultimately falling to Michigan State in the next round.

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(Photo of Vangelis Zougris: Jim Dedmon - Imagn Images)