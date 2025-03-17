Louisville Receives No. 7 Seed in NCAA Tournament, Will Face Nebraska in Opener
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The bracket for the 2025 NCAA Tournament has finally been revealed, and with it, the Louisville women's basketball program now knows their draw for the Big Dance.
The Cardinals (21-10) received a No. 7 seed for the tournament, and will open play against Nebraska. Tip-off date and time against the tenth-seeded Huskers (21-11) will be determined later this evening.
Since Louisville did not receive a top-four seed, they will be not be hosting the first two rounds of the tournament, and are instead heading to Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas for the first weekend. Second-seeded TCU, who is matched up against 15th-seeded FDU, is hosting the pod.
Louisville was placed in the Birmingham 3 Region, where Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight games will be played at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Texas, TCU, Notre Dame and Ohio State claimed the top four seeds in the region, with the remaining No. 1 seeds being awarded to UCLA, South Carolina and USC.
The Cardinals didn't have their best start to the 2024-25 season, going just 6-5 over the first month-plus. But since that rocky beginning, Louisville has gone 15-5, taking down four ranked teams in the process. UofL was able to clinch their 15th consecutive 20-win season, and 17th overall in 18 seasons under head coach Jeff Walz.
The 2025 NCAA Tournament is scheduled to begin with the First Four on Wednesday, Mar. 19 and Thursday, Mar. 20.
(Photo of Jeff Walz, Louisville Players: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
