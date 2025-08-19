Louisville Women's Basketball's Full 2025-26 Non-Conference Schedule Announced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We might have to wait just a little while longer until the ACC drops their full league schedule, but we now know a large chunk of the Louisville women's basketball program's schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 season.
On Tuesday, the Cardinals finally revealed their full non-conference slate for the upcoming season. With the ACC's switch to 18 conference games, Louisville is set to play 13 regular season non-conference games - including 10 at home. Adding in nine home ACC games, their 19 home games will be the most in a single season since 2017-18.
Louisville will tip-off the regular season across the pond, taking on defending national champion UConn on Tuesday, Nov. 6 at Ramstein Air Force. It is part of the annual Armed Forces Classic, and it will be the first-ever women's basketball matchup in the event.
After that, Louisville will return stateside to host five straight home games at the KFC Yum! Center. Northern Kentucky, Colorado, Morehead State, Kentucky and Eastern Illinois will take on the Cardinals during this stretch.
The matchup against EIU will be the first game of a multi-team event that is being hosted by Louisville. The Cards will take on East Tennessee State at Bellarmine's Knights Hall the next day, then return to the KFC Yum! Center the day after to face Bellarmine.
Following the MTE, Louisville will host national runner-up South Carolina as part of the annual ACC/SEC Challenge. Three more home non-con games follow afterwards, with New Hampshire, Ball State and Eastern Kentucky coming to town. The Cardinals' final non-conference game will come against Tennessee, taking place at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. as part of the Champions Classic.
Louisville's Women's Basketball's 2025-26 Non-Conference Schedule:
BOLD: Home, Italics: Away/Neutral
- Tue., Nov. 4: vs. UConn (Ramstein AFB, Germany)
- Sun., Nov. 9: Northern Kentucky
- Wed., Nov. 12: Colorado
- Wed., No.v 19: Morehead State
- Sat., Nov. 22: Kentucky
- Fri., Nov. 28: Eastern Illinois
- Sat., Nov. 29: vs. East Tennessee State (Knights Hall)
- Sun., Nov. 30: Bellarmine
- Thu., Dec. 4: South Carolina
- Sun., Dec. 7: New Hampshire
- Wed., Dec. 10: Ball State
- Wed., Dec. 17: Eastern Kentucky
- Sat., Dec. 20: vs. Tennessee (Barclay's Center)
(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
