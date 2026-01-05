Louisville Blasts Virginia Tech, Jeff Walz Earns 500th Win

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville women's basketball team (14-3, 4-0 ACC) took down Virginia Tech (11-5, 1-3 ACC) in convincing fashion, 85-60, Sunday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Center. With the win, head coach Jeff Walz collected his 500th career win at the helm of the Cardinals.

Walz became just the seventh active coach in women's college basketball to win 500 games at his current school. Walz is the all-time winningest coach in program history at Louisville and is the fourth coach in all sports at Louisville to win 500 career games (Denny Crum, Dan McDonnell and Sandy Pearsall).

Louisville had another balanced effort offensively on Sunday as three players scored in double figures, six players had eight points or more and eight players had six or more. Laura Ziegler led the way with 18 points and a team-best nine rebounds. Imari Berry had 13 points with three rebounds and three assists and Mackenly Randolph was the third player in double figures with 11. Anaya Hardy had eight points and eight rebounds with all of her boards coming on the offensive end.

Defensively, the Cardinals held Virginia Tech to 0-for-16 from the three. The Hokies came into the game making at least one three-pointer in 329 consecutive games. It was the first time for the Cardinals since 2021 that they held their opponent without a three-pointer made.

Louisville's defense was locked in to start the game as they held the Hokies to 5-for-17 (29.4%) shooting in the first quarter. Berry hit back-to-back threes in the first and Ziegler tallied five points in the frame as the Cardinals led 19-12 after the opening 10 minutes.

The Cardinals scored the first five points in the opening minute of the second quarter. Berry hit her third three of the afternoon and the Hokies were forced to call timeout as the Cardinals' lead grew to 24-12.

Louisville was lights out from the floor in the second, hitting 11 of their 18 shots (61.1%). Ziegler and Randolph both went 3-for-3 from the floor in the second and the Cardinals took a 44-27 lead into the half. Randolph stayed with a loose ball towards the end of the half which led to an open three from Ziegler, her second of the afternoon.

Another quick start to a quarter for the Cards in the third as they scored the first four points. Hardy poked the ball loose to Ziegler, who hit Randolph out in transition, and she finished at the rim to force the Hokies into another timeout with the Cards leading 48-27. The Cardinals continued to extend their lead in the third, outscoring the Hokies 26-15 in the frame. Louisville took a 70-42 lead into the final quarter.

The Cardinals bench got valuable minutes in the fourth quarter as 11 different players saw the court as Louisville put the finishing touches on another home win.

The Cards will head out on the road next week as they head down to the sunshine state for their next conference matchup. The Cardinals and Hurricanes will square off on Thursday, January 8 from Coral Gables. The tip time has been moved up to 3 p.m. ET and it will be streamed on the ACC Network Extra.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Skylar Jones: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky