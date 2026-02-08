Louisville Bounces Back With Decisive Victory at Syracuse

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The No. 6 Louisville women's basketball team (22-4, 12-1 ACC) got back on track with an 84-65 win over Syracuse (19-5, 9-4 ACC) Sunday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Cardinals limited the Orange without a field goal in the first quarter and never looked back to improve to 8-0 on the road this season.

Laura Ziegler led the way for the Cardinals with 22 points to tie a season high and she was 10-for-13 from the field. Mackenly Randolph had a career high 15 points and led the team with eight rebounds and had four assists. Tajianna Roberts was in double figures with 12 points, team-best five assists and tied a season high with five rebounds and had three steals. Imari Berry joined the trio in double figures with 15 points, five assists and a team-best four steals.

Louisville got off to a blazing start, hitting each of their first five shots from the floor. They forced three turnovers and opened the game on a 10-0 run before Syracuse had to burn a timeout. Syracuse did not score their first point until the 5:13 mark and ultimately did not hit a field goal over the entire first quarter. Louisville held the Orange to 0-for-13 from the floor while the Cards shot a blistering 85.7% (12-for-14) from the field. The Cards held a 28-6 lead after the opening quarter. It is the second time in program history the Cardinals have not allowed a single field goal in a quarter.

Syracuse's first field goal did not occur until the opening minute of the second quarter. The Orange got some footing in the second quarter with a 6-0 run but the Cardinals responded immediately with a 6-0 run of their own that was fueled by Ziegler. She scored four of the six points as she reached double figures in the second. It was a tale of two quarters as the Orange ended up shooting 73.3% (11-for-15) from the field in the second to trim their deficit. The Cardinals took a 44-36 lead into the half.

Louisville started to heat up behind the arc in the third. Ziegler hit two threes and Randolph added one as the Cards continued to hold on to their lead. Ziegler had eight points in the quarter and Randolph had seven. The Cardinals forced a turnover and Skylar Jones put home a layup before the buzzer to give the Cards a 67-56 lead heading into the fourth.

The Cardinals jumped on the Orange early in the fourth, continuing to force turnovers and turn it into offense. The Cards put together an 8-0 run thanks to threes from Roberts and Berry, which forced the Orange to burn another timeout with the Cards up 78-60. The Cardinals held the Orange without a point for a four-minute stretch as they began to put the game out of reach. Louisville closed the game out with a 14-2 run to put the finishing touches on another road conference win.

The Cardinals return home to begin a three-game homestand next week. Four of the final five games of the season for the Cardinals will be at the KFC Yum! Center. Up first will be Wake Forest on Thursday, February 12. The Cardinals and Demon Deacons will square off at 7 p.m. ET and it will be streamed on the ACC Network Extra.

(Photo of Imari Berry: Rich Barnes - Imagn Images)

