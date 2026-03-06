Where is Mikel Brown Jr. Trending in Mock NBA Drafts?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Heading into the 2025-26 season, the vast majority of college basketball and NBA Draft pundits were in agreement that Mikel Brown Jr. was going to be an extremely high draft pick. Not only was he the No. 1 point guard in the Class of 2025, he had an excellent summer leading up to his freshman year at Louisville, highlighted by his time in the FIBA U19 World Cup.

Fast forward to the month of March and the regular season nearly complete, is Brown still regarded as lottery pick for the 2026 NBA Draft?

Earlier this week, the folks over at Hoops Hype released the latest edition of their Aggregate 2026 NBA Mock Draft. In it, they take mock drafts from nine different national publications (such as ESPN and CBS Sports), and then rank the players based on these average position in these mocks. While it's an imperfect exercise considering the draft lottery is not set yet, it does help to showcase the broad consensus.

On this aggregate mock draft, after ranking as No. 5 and as low as No. 8 on the mocks used, Brown comes in at No. 6 overall. He trails only Kansas' Darryn Peterson, BYU's A.J. Dybantsa, Duke's Cameron Boozer, North Carolina's Caleb Wilson and Houston's Kingston Flemings. Cardinals teammate Ryan Conwell comes in at No. 34 as well.

It's easy to see why the 6-foot-5, 190-pound point guard is going to be a lottery pick, as he's averaged 18.2 poins, 4.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game so far this season. In the five games prior to the Clemson game, where he was limited by a back injury, Brown was playing at an All-American caliber level.

During that stretch, he was putting up 29.2 points, 4.8 assists and 3.2 assists per game, and shooting 52.2 percent from the field plus a blazing 54.0 percent on three-point tries. This included a 45-point outburst vs. NC State where he tied the school's single-game scoring record and made threes record (10).

However, there's been a few things that are holding him back from being a top-five pick, other than the fact that it's an incredibly deep draft class.

The aforementioned back already saw him miss eight straight games midway through the season, he also missed Louisville's previous game vs. Syracuse after re-aggravating it. He's also been a streaky shooter, shooting just 37.3 percent from the field and 27.4 percent on three-point tries in the first 12 games of the season, as well as 41.0 and 34.4 percent, respectively, for the season. Brown also has been turnover prone at times, averaging 3.1 per game.

"Mikel Brown Jr.'s tantalizing shot-making ability from deep is undeniable, but his production remains inconsistent," Hoops Hype's Cyro Asseo wrote. "Since (the NC State game), he has had multiple single-digit scoring outings, and his volatility was on full display in a 1-13 shooting performance against Duke. Brown has the three-point shooting (7.7 attempts per game), size, ballhandling, and passing skills to make him a worthy lottery pick.

"The concern is that he is a score-first guard who is a poor defender due to effort, has a poor 1.51 assist-to-turnover ratio and isn't disciplined enough to hold his own on the defensive end. One scout told HoopsHype that Brown Jr. will need to go to a team whose culture will help develop the necessary strength training and defensive aptitude he needs to be successful."

Brown might not be a top-five pick due to these issues as well as a deep draft class, but his intangibles and high-level playmaking has him almost guaranteed to be at least a top-10 pick when the draft rolls around later this year. The draft lottery is set for May 10, and the dates for the draft itself will be announced at a later time.

