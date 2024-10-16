Report: Elite Local '25 Prospect ZaKiyah Johnson to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We've reached the final furlong of the Louisville women's basketball program's top recruitment in the Class of 2025.
Louisville (Ky.) Sacred Heart guard ZaKiyah Johnson, a five-star prospect in the 2025 cycle, is set to take her final official visit to the Cardinals this weekend, according to 247Sports' Dushawn London.
According to London, Johnson is down to a final three of Louisville, Kentucky and LSU, with her commitment tentatively set for Nov. 1. She previously took an OV to LSU on Sept. 9 and Kentucky on Sept. 22.
The 6-foot-0 guard/wing is one of the top prospects in the 2025 cycle. She comes in as the No. 4 recruit in the nation per On3, and the No. 12 prospect according to ESPN's HoopGurlz, and is the top player in the state of Kentucky by both services.
This past season, Johnson stuffed the stat sheet, averaging 18.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game. She helped guide Sacred Heart to a 31-7 overall record, including their fourth-straight state championship.
Johnson has been an elite player at the high school level since day one. She is a three-time Gatorade Kentucky Girls Basketball Player of the Year, and three-time Sweet 16 MVP. She enters her senior season with 2,208 points, 871 rebounds, 411 assists, 223 steals and 109 blocks to her name.
Head coach Jeff Walz and the Cardinals have yet to land a prospect in the 2025 cycle, but recently inked an elite 2024 recruiting class. Headlined by five-stars Imari Berry, Mackenly Randolph and Tajianna Roberts, the Cardinals' seven-women class ranked as the No. 6 class in the nation.
(Photo of ZaKiyah Johnson: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
