Elite Local '25 Prospect ZaKiyah Johnson Includes Louisville in Top Six
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville women's basketball program is one step closer to landing one of the best high school players to ever come through the Derby City.
Louisville (Ky.) Sacred Heart guard ZaKiyah Johnson, a five-star recruit and top-five prospect in the Class of 2025, trimmed her list of top schools to six, with the hometown Cardinals making the cut. Kentucky, LSU, Notre Dame, South Carolina and USC are also still in the running.
“That’s my home," Johnson told On3's Talia Goodman. "My teammate (Reagan Bender) just committed there and I’m around them a lot too. It’s gonna be really tough because I can feel the sisterhood at Louisville too and home always takes care of you. I just really want to see for myself.”
The 6-foot-0 guard/wing is one of the top prospects in the 2025 cycle. She comes in as the No. 4 recruit in the nation per On3, and the No. 7 prospect according to ESPN's HoopGurlz, and is the top player in the state of Kentucky by both services.
This past season, Johnson stuffed the stat sheet, averaging 18.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game. She helped guide Sacred Heart to a 31-7 overall record, including their fourth-straight state championship.
Johnson has been an elite player at the high school level since day one. She is a three-time Gatorade Kentucky Girls Basketball Player of the Year, and three-time Sweet 16 MVP. She enters her senior season with 2,208 points, 871 rebounds, 411 assists, 223 steals and 109 blocks to her name.
Head coach Jeff Walz and the Cardinals have yet to land a prospect in the 2025 cycle, but recently inked an elite 2024 recruiting class. Headlined by five-stars Imari Berry, Mackenly Randolph and Tajianna Roberts, the Cardinals' seven-women class ranked as the No. 6 class in the nation.
(Photo of ZaKiyah Johnson: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter