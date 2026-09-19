Bring Your Own Fireworks: Louisville and SMU Set for Offensive Clash

As we dive into week three of the college football season, the Louisville football team is already facing a make-or-break game. In what is one of three ranked matchups nationwide, the No. 23 Louisville Cardinals play host to the No. 16 SMU Mustangs.

The temperature on Saturday is projected to be in the mid-nineties, with the on-field temperature rising to one hundred plus degrees. The only thing steamier than the weather will be the two offenses taking the field at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Nov 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) runs with the ball during the game between the Mustangs and the Hurricanes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings is the known commodity and has given the Louisville defense fits the past two seasons. In the 2024 matchup in Louisville, Jennings went 21-27 for 281 yards while also rushing for 113 yards and a score. The Mustangs shocked the Cards 34-27, who struggled to contain the dangerous gunslinger.

Last season, The Ville made the trek to Gerald J Ford Stadium in Dallas with a laundry list of injuries. Louisville started Deuce Adams never could find his stride, while Jennings went 29-37 for 303 yards and three scores in a 38-6 Mustangs win.

Louisville is 0-4 all-time vs the Mustangs and has never held a lead in any of those contests.

Nov 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; The Louisville Cardinals and SMU Mustangs team face off during the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through the first two games of the 2026 season, Jennings has thrown for 767 yards and eight touchdowns while completing 76.9% of his passes. He did throw two interceptions against Florida State in the opener, so if the Cards edge rushers can get pressure and contain the elusive star, hopefully they can force a few turnovers.

Since Jeff Brohm took the job at his alma mater in 2023, Louisville had only brought in transfer quarterbacks with one year of eligibility left. In 2023, Jack Plummer led the Cards to a 10-win season and the program’s first berth in the ACC Championship game.

In 2024, Tyler Shough exhibited great talent, but the Cards fell in four one score regular season games and went to the Sun Bowl. Shough had 329 passing yards and two scores in the matchup with SMU that season before getting drafted in the second round by the Saints in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Cards relied on Southern California transfer Miller Moss in 2025, who had The Ville in the Top 15 in early November before sputtering down the stretch.

This offseason in the portal, Brohm decided to get a guy he felt fit his coaching style better with multiple seasons of eligibility. Enter a cowboy from Pierre, South Dakota who had been sitting in the wings with the Ohio State Buckeyes. When Lincoln Kienholz visited Louisville, Brohm knew he had his guy.

A stud three sport athlete in high school like his coach, the 6-2 senior was thrilled to finally get his shot at major college football. Thus far, Kienholz has made the most of the opportunity at Louisville. He is turning heads nationwide with his toughness, throwing composure, mobility and ability to protect the football.

Sep 6, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (3) rolls out at. Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis (9) defends during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kienholz struggled early in the opener against No. 9 Ole Miss, missing open targets and hesitating to run the football. After halftime, he settled in and helped the Cards score 32 second half points in the 41-38 heartbreaking last second loss to the Rebels. He finished with 307 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air while rushing the ball 14 times for 69 yards and a score.

In week two against FCS opponent Villanova, it once again took Kienholz a bit to settle in with the game tied 3-3 midway through the first quarter. Once again, Kienholz would lock in and shine, finishing the night with 332 passing yards and two touchdowns, while rushing six times for 42 yards and two more scores.

Jennings is first in the country in total yards with 805 total yards, Kienholz is second with 750. A great game for either could start early season Heisman trophy chatter.

The Cards and Mustangs made their first ACC championship Game appearances in 2023 & 2024 respectively.

Both programs need a win to stay on track for a trip to Charlotte this December as No. 5 Miami looks like the front runner.

Vegas sees Louisville with a slight home edge, putting the spread at the Cards -1.5. What will give Saturday at 3:30? Get to L&N Stadium or tune in to ESPN2 to find out, this game is sure to deliver fireworks.