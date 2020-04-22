2020 NFL Draft prop bets for Mekhi Becton

The 2020 NFL Draft is almost here, and with the majority of the sporting world on hold because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is widely expecting to be the most heavily-bet draft in the history of the event.

As a result, there are hundreds of prop bets surrounding the draft and Mekhi Becton is not exempt from the gambling action. The former Louisville offensive tackle is one of the top prospects in the 2020 draft pool and projected to be an early-mid first round draft selection come Thursday night.

Here are all the prop bets surrounding Becton that you can bet on via William Hill and Bovada:

WILLIAM HILL

Mekhi Becton To Be Drafted In The Top 10 Picks: -200

Second Overall Pick In 2020 Draft: +15000 (T-8th best odds)

Draft 2020 - First Offensive Lineman Drafted: +1000 (4th best odds)

Full list of William Hill 2020 NFL Draft prop bets

BOVADA

2020 NFL Draft - 3rd Overall Pick: +1800 (8th best odds)

2020 NFL Draft - First Offensive Lineman Drafted: +1100 (4th best odds)

2020 NFL Draft - First Pick - New York Giants: +1800 (5th best odds)

2020 NFL Draft - First Pick - New York Jets: +400 (3rd best odds)

2020 NFL Draft - Mekhi Becton Draft Position Over 8.5: -480

2020 NFL Draft - Mekhi Becton Draft Position Under 8.5: +290

2020 NFL Draft - Second Offensive Player Drafted: +2800 (6th best odds)

Full list of Bovada 2020 NFL Draft prop bets

