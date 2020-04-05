Over/Under set for Louisville Football's 2020 win total

While there are growing doubts that the 151st season of college football will play a full schedule or even be played at all, Las Vegas & Atlantic City are still operating at full steam ahead.

Recently, DraftKings released their projected 2020 win totals for every FBS team in the nation, including the Louisville Cardinals. When you have a team guided by the reigning ACC Coach of the Year in Scott Satterfield and return many of your key pieces on both sides of the ball, one would anticipate that the Cards' projected win total would be among the highest in the ACC.

Unfortunately this is not the case. As of Apr. 1, DraftKings has set the over/under for Louisville's 2020 win total at 6.5. They are tied with Pitt for sixth best in the ACC and the third best in the Atlantic Division behind only FSU (7.5) and Clemson (11.5).

This isn't the first site to not have a ton of stock invested in the Cardinals. SportsBetting.ag recently gave Louisville the seventh-best odds to win the ACC Championship at +2800 (or 28-1), also trailing the Seminoles (+1600) and Tigers (-600) in the division.

The Cardinals finished the 2019 season with a 8-5 record including a Music City Bowl win over Mississippi State, doubling their 2018 record of 2-10. For 2020 they return 16 of their 22 starters from last season, including Micale Cunningham, Javian Hawkins & Tutu Atwell.

Projected ACC Win Totals By Division (DraftKings)

Atlantic Coastal Clemson (11.5) Miami (9.0) Florida State (7.5) North Carolina (8.5) Louisville (6.5) Virginia Tech (8.5) Syracuse (6.0) Pittsburgh (6.5) NC State (5.5) Virginia (6.0) Wake Forest (5.0) Duke (5.5) Boston College (4.0) Georgia Tech (3.0)

