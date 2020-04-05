Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Over/Under set for Louisville Football's 2020 win total

Matthew McGavic

While there are growing doubts that the 151st season of college football will play a full schedule or even be played at all, Las Vegas & Atlantic City are still operating at full steam ahead.

Recently, DraftKings released their projected 2020 win totals for every FBS team in the nation, including the Louisville Cardinals. When you have a team guided by the reigning ACC Coach of the Year in Scott Satterfield and return many of your key pieces on both sides of the ball, one would anticipate that the Cards' projected win total would be among the highest in the ACC.

Unfortunately this is not the case. As of Apr. 1, DraftKings has set the over/under for Louisville's 2020 win total at 6.5. They are tied with Pitt for sixth best in the ACC and the third best in the Atlantic Division behind only FSU (7.5) and Clemson (11.5).

This isn't the first site to not have a ton of stock invested in the Cardinals. SportsBetting.ag recently gave Louisville the seventh-best odds to win the ACC Championship at +2800 (or 28-1), also trailing the Seminoles (+1600) and Tigers (-600) in the division.

The Cardinals finished the 2019 season with a 8-5 record including a Music City Bowl win over Mississippi State, doubling their 2018 record of 2-10. For 2020 they return 16 of their 22 starters from last season, including Micale Cunningham, Javian Hawkins & Tutu Atwell.

Projected ACC Win Totals By Division (DraftKings)

Atlantic
Coastal

Clemson (11.5)

Miami (9.0)

Florida State (7.5)

North Carolina (8.5)

Louisville (6.5)

Virginia Tech (8.5)

Syracuse (6.0)

Pittsburgh (6.5)

NC State (5.5)

Virginia (6.0)

Wake Forest (5.0)

Duke (5.5)

Boston College (4.0)

Georgia Tech (3.0)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville tabbed as ACC's Best Team in 2020 by D1Baseball

Even in a shortened season, Louisville Baseball was still the king of the ACC according to D1Baseball.com

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 11 for Class of 2021 QB Kaidon Salter

The four-star prospect out of the Dallas-Forth Worth area includes Louisville Football in his top eleven schools.

Matthew McGavic

Former UofL pitcher Nick Bennett discusses COVID-19's effect on MiLB

Former University of Louisville left-handed pitcher Nick Bennett sat down with Louisville Report to discuss how the coronavirus has impacted himself and other minor leaguers.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 DE Sedarius McConnell

The three-star prospect out of Atlanta includes Louisville Football in his top six schools.

Matthew McGavic

Former K-State President: "No Vaccine, No Football"

Jon Wefald, the former president of Kansas State University, believes there will be no college football in 2020 if a coronavirus vaccine is not in place by July.

Matthew McGavic

Mekhi Becton attracting attention for NFL Draft

Former Louisville offensive lineman projected as first-round pick in NFL Draft

samdraut

How Louisville Football's recruiting is adapting during COVID-19

The Cardinals might be heavily restricted in their recruiting efforts because of the coronavirus, but it hasn't stopped in the slightest.

Matthew McGavic

Retention apparent for offense in spring practices

Cardinals added to the offense during seven spring practices

samdraut

Three Cards listed on The Athletic's latest NBA Draft Big Board

One is rising up the boards, one is trending downwards, and one makes his debut.

Matthew McGavic

Jordan Nwora projected as Second Round pick in latest SI NBA Mock Draft

Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo projects that Nwora will barely miss the first round in his latest mock draft.

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic