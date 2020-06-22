Louisville Report
Season Opener vs. NC State Moved to Wednesday, Sept. 2

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Football's season opener vs. NC State, which had been originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3, has been moved back a day to avoid conflict with events related to the Kentucky Derby.

The Cardinals and Wolfpack will now do battle on Wednesday, Sept. 2, the university confirmed Monday following a report from Stadium's Brett McMurphy.

Traditionally scheduled for the first Saturday in May, the Kentucky Derby was postponed and rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5 when the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic started to pick up steam.

There is no conflict with the Derby itself, the racing event held on the Thursday before the Derby known as "Thurby", had subsequently found itself landing on the original date of the season opener. Considering Cardinal Stadium and Churchill Downs are separated by less than a mile, it would have been a logistical nightmare to hold both event on the same day.

"We appreciate the NCAA, ACC and NC State honoring our request for a date change for the opening game," Athletic Director Vince Tyra said in a statement. "We are trying to be thoughtful about the shared city resources needed to host a football game and Thurby at the same time."

The start of the 2020 football season remains a hot topic of debate around collegiate athletics, but Tyra continues to remain hopeful that it will start on time. Louisville recently began their phased plan to return-student athletes back to campus, which so far has been a fruitful effort.

Kickoff time and television network designation for the game have yet to be determined and will be announced at a later date.

