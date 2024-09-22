Louisville Opens as Road Underdog vs. Notre Dame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might be coming off of a win in their ACC opener to move to 3-0, but oddsmakers are liking this winning streak to come to and end when they travel up to South Bend to face Notre Dame.
According to FanDuel, the Cardinals have opened up as a 3.5-point underdog to the hosting Fighting Irish. The over/under has been set at 47.5.
It wasn't the prettiest game played by No. 19 Louisville (3-0, 1-0 ACC) against Georgia Tech, but it was still a victory nonetheless. Despite being out-gained 410-to-326, the Cardinals countered that by scoring in all three phases of the game to help come on top with a 31-19 win.
As for No. 17 Notre Dame (3-1), it's been an up-and-down season for them so far. They opened the year with a 23-13 win at Texas A&M, but followed that up with a disasterous 16-14 loss at home to NIU. Since then, they've beaten down Purdue 66-7 in West Lafayette, and most recently won 28-3 over Miami (Ohio).
Louisville is 3-0 against-the-spread so far this season, whereas Notre Dame is 2-2. The Cardinals have yet to play a true road game, while the Fighting Irish are 0-2 on the road ATS despite being 1-1 straight up.
The Cardinals were able to cover in all three games against Austin Peay (-38.5), Jax State (-27.5) and Georgia Tech (-8.5). The Fighting Irish covered at Texas A&M (+2.5) and at Purdue (-7.5); but were unable to do so vs. NIU (-28.5) and vs. Miami of Ohio (-27.5).
Kickoff at Notre Dame is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
