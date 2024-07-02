Louisville DE Ashton Gillotte Named a Walter Camp Preseason All-American
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The preseason accolades continue to pile up for Ashton Gillotte.
The Louisville defensive end has earned yet another preseason All-American honor ahead of the 2024 season, this time from Walter Camp. Gillotte was tabbed as a First-Team selection by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.
This is now the third preseason All-American honor for Gillotte. Both Phil Steele and Athlon Sports also chose him as a preseason First-Team All-American.
Starting all 14 games last season, the 6-foot-3, 270-pound edge rusher collected 14.5 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and 45.0 tackles overall. His sack total led the ACC, was good for eighth in the FBS, and is currently ninth on the single-season sack list in Louisville history. Per Pro Football Focus, his 58 quarterback hurries were good for ninth in the FBS.
As you can imagine, the Boca Raton, Fla. native collected plenty of accolades for his standout junior campaign. He earned First-Team All-ACC honors and was the runner-up in ACC Defensive Player of the Year voting, while also earning Second-Team All-American nods from Walter Camp, USA TODAY, Sports Illustrated and The Athletic.
Gillotte heads into his senior season with 29.5 tackles for loss, 22.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and 88 total tackles in 37 career games as a Cardinal. He is currently No. 10 in all-time sacks in Louisville history.
The Cardinals finished their 2023 season with an overall mark of 10-4 (7-1 in ACC) including a berth in the program's first ever ACC Championship Game. Year two under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Austin Peay on Saturday, Aug. 31 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of Ashton Gillotte: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports)
