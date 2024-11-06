Louisville Football Bowl Projections: 2024 Week 11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is officially going bowl. After taking down Clemson in Death Valley for their first ever win over the Tigers, with it, the Cardinals officially clinched bowl eligibility.
After that, it has gone back to not being a consensus pick among projectors as to what bowl Louisville will be going to. Five different bowls were listed among projectors, with the Duke's Mayo and Gator Bowl getting two picks, and the Sun Bowl getting three.
As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.
The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 8, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.
With 10 weeks of college football now in the rear view mirror, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:
ESPN
- Projector: Kyle Bonagura
- Bowl/Matchup: Sun Bowl vs. Arizona State
- Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Tex.
- Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec., 31 at 2:30 p.m. EST
- Projector: Mark Schlabach
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Illinois
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST
CBS
- Projector: Jerry Palm
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Ole Miss
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
247Sports
- Projector: Brad Crawford
- Bowl/Matchup: Sun Bowl vs. Arizona State
- Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Tex.
- Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec., 31 at 2:30 p.m. EST
Athlon Sports
- Projector: Steve Lassan
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Wisconsin
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST
College Football News
- Projector: Staff Pick
- Bowl/Matchup: Sun Bowl vs. Arizona State
- Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Tex.
- Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec., 31 at 2:30 p.m. EST
Action Network
- Projector: Brett McMurphy
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Missouri
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
USA TODAY
- Projector: Erick Smith
- Bowl/Matchup: Holiday Bowl vs. Colorado
- Location: Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif
- Date/Time: Friday, Dec., 27 at 8:00 p.m. EST
College Football Network
- Projector: Oliver Hodgkinson
- Bowl/Matchup: Reliaquest Bowl vs. Michigan
- Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tamps, Fla.
- Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec, 31 at 12:00 p.m. EST
