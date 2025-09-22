SI

College Football Bowl Projections After Week 4: Alabama vs. Notre Dame in Blueblood Battle

Forecasting every non-CFP game including Michigan and Texas in the Citrus Bowl and Dylan Raiola vs. LaNorris Sellers in the Music City Bowl.

Bryan Fischer

Notre Dame handled Purdue in Week 4 to get its first win of the season.
Notre Dame handled Purdue in Week 4 to get its first win of the season. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

While it wasn’t quite one of those Separation Saturday–type of weekends in college football, there were plenty of head coaches who seemed to go from a warm seat to the verge of receiving a pink slip, some teams all but taking themselves out of the College Football Playoff picture and a host of other programs who turned a potentially middling season into a good one.

Add all that up and bowl season looks a little different than expected earlier this year and we could be in line for a few potential matchups that certainly seem like they would be appointment viewing come December. 

FREE. SI College Football Newsletter. Get SI's College Football Newsletter. dark

You could start with an intriguing blueblood matchup of Alabama–Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl; Michigan and Texas meeting again after last year’s game in Ann Arbor, Mich.; a clash of highly touted young quarterbacks in the Music City Bowl; an impressive New Orleans Bowl featuring two of the best Group of 5 teams; and tons of offense in games like the New Mexico Bowl or the Liberty Bowl.

Here is how Sports Illustrated sees the 35 bowl game matchups coming together to form the postseason picture and which 70 FBS teams will wind up going bowling in 2025–26 after Week 4.

Note: SI’s College Football Playoff projections are published on Tuesdays throughout the season.

Bowl

Date

Matchup

L.A. Bowl

Dec. 13

Arizona vs. Fresno State

Salute to Veterans Bowl

Dec. 16

Old Dominion vs. Bowling Green

Cure Bowl

Dec. 17

Troy vs. Western Michigan

68 Ventures Bowl

Dec. 17

Georgia Southern vs. Temple

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Dec. 19

Appalachian State vs. Tulsa

Gasparilla Bowl

Dec. 19

NC State vs. Mississippi State

Potato Bowl

Dec. 22

Utah State vs. Buffalo

Boca Raton Bowl

Dec. 23

Air Force vs. Jacksonville State

New Orleans Bowl

Dec. 23

Louisiana Tech vs. Texas State

Frisco Bowl

Dec. 23

UTEP vs. Colorado State

Hawai‘i Bowl

Dec. 24

Hawai‘i vs. Western Kentucky

Sports Bowl

Dec. 26

Ohio vs. James Madison

Rate Bowl

Dec. 26

Baylor vs. Michigan State

First Responder Bowl

Dec. 26

UTSA vs. Cal

Military Bowl

Dec. 27

Virginia vs. USF

Pinstripe Bowl

Dec. 27

Duke vs. Minnesota

Fenway Bowl

Dec. 27

Pitt vs. Navy

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Dec. 27

Iowa State vs. Georgia Tech

Arizona Bowl

Dec. 27

Boise State vs. Toledo

New Mexico Bowl

Dec. 27

New Mexico vs. Rice

Gator Bowl

Dec. 27

Notre Dame vs. Alabama

Texas Bowl

Dec. 27

BYU vs. Auburn

Birmingham Bowl

Dec. 29

Vanderbilt vs. Memphis

Independence Bowl

Dec. 30

Houston vs. North Texas

Music City Bowl

Dec. 30

Nebraska vs. South Carolina

Alamo Bowl

Dec. 30

TCU vs. Utah

ReliaQuest Bowl

Dec. 31

Illinois vs. Ole Miss

Sun Bowl

Dec. 31

Arizona State vs. SMU

Citrus Bowl

Dec. 31

Michigan vs. Texas

Vegas Bowl

Dec. 31

Washington vs. Iowa

Armed Forces Bowl

Jan. 2

UNLV vs. Southern Miss

Liberty Bowl

Jan. 2

Kansas vs. Tennessee

Mayo Bowl

Jan. 2

Louisville vs. Missouri

Holiday Bowl

Jan. 2

USC vs. Clemson

TBD/Bahamas Bowl

TBD

Liberty vs. Miami (Ohio)

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.

feed

Published
Bryan Fischer
BRYAN FISCHER

Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America's All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor's in communication from USC.

Home/College Football