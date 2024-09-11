Louisville Football Bowl Projections: 2024 Week 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - This time last week, there was some uniformity as to what bowl that projectors thought the Louisville football program was going to. Now? Not so much.
Given the chaos that ensued in week two across the college football landscape, it's hard to determine the exact standing of various teams. While a couple bowls do stand out in terms of consistency among projectors, the Cardinals' projections are still very diverse.
As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.
The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 8, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.
With two weeks of college football now in the rear view mirror, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:
ESPN
- Projector: Kyle Bonagura
- Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Kansas State
- Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec, 28 at 3:30 p.m. EST
- Projector: Mark Schlabach
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Texas A&M
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
CBS
- Projector: Jerry Palm
- Bowl/Matchup: Sun Bowl vs. Washington State
- Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Tex
- Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 2:00 p.m. EST
247Sports
- Projector: Brad Crawford
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Wisconsin
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Athlon Sports
- Projector: Steve Lassan
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Rutgers
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST
College Football News
- Projector: Staff Pick
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Nebraska
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Action Network
- Projector: Brett McMurphy
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Auburn
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
USA TODAY
- Projector: Erick Smith
- Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Iowa State
- Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec, 28 at 3:30 p.m. EST
College Football Network
- Projector: Oliver Hodgkinson
- Bowl/Matchup: Holiday Bowl vs. Washington
- Location: Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif
- Date/Time: Friday, Dec., 27 at 8:00 p.m. EST
(Photo via Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
