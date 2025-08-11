Louisville Football Receives Votes in 2025 Preseason AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the 2025 college football season roughly two weeks away, the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll has finally dropped.
Like with the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, which was released last Monday, the Louisville football program found themselves landing in the "receiving votes" category of the preseason AP Top 25. Louisville received 90 votes for a de facto ranking of No. 29th.
Three of Louisville's regular season opponents made the initial Coaches Poll. Clemson is ranked at No. 4, Miami comes in at No. 10, while SMU places as No. 16.
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an overall mark of 9-4 and 5-3 in the ACC. This included snapping losing streaks against Clemson and Kentucky, and a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. The Cardinals will kick off the 2025 season against Eastern Kentucky at L&N Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2025 Preseason)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
1. Texas - 1,552 (25)
2. Penn State - 1,547 (23)
3. Ohio State - 1,472 (11)
4. Clemson - 1,398 (4)
5. Georgia - 1,331 (1)
6. Notre Dame - 1,325
7. Oregon - 1,236 (1)
8. Alabama - 1,179
9. LSU - 1,174
10. Miami - 889
11. Arizona State - 791
12. Illinois - 713
13. South Carolina - 667
14. Michigan - 662
15. Florida - 626
16. SMU - 565
17. Kansas State - 512
18. Oklahoma - 463
19. Texas A&M - 434
20. Indiana - 423
21. Ole Miss - 370
22. Iowa State - 309
23. Texas Tech - 274
24. Tennessee - 192
25. Boise State - 191
Others receiving votes:
BYU 156, Utah 144, Baylor 132, Louisville 90, Southern Cal 64, Georgia Tech 63, Missouri 33, Tulane 23, Nebraska 23, UNLV 21, Toledo 13, Auburn 10, James Madison 9, Memphis 9, Florida St. 8, Duke 6, Liberty 5, Navy 5, Iowa 5, TCU 4, Pittsburgh 3, Army 2, Colorado 1, Louisiana-Lafayette 1.
(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
