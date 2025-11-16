Louisville Football Falls Out of AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of suffering an excruciating loss to Clemson, the Louisville football program has once again seen their standing in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll take a hit.
The Cardinals (7-2, 4-2 ACC) garnered 17 points in week 13 of the AP Top 25, falling from No. 19 in last week’s poll to the "others receiving votes" section this week.
This past Friday, Louisville once again continued to shoot themselves in the foot, dropping a 20-19 decision at home against Clemson. The Cardinals could not capitalize on a pair of fourth quarter drives in plus territory, missing two potential go-ahead field goals in the final five minutes of the contest.
UofL won the yardage battle 385-to-308, but committed 10 penalties on the night - including seven in the fourth quarter alone. As a result, Louisville has now dropped back-to-back games after starting 7-1, seeing their ACC Championship and College Football Playoff hopes go up in flames.
Next up, Louisville will hit the road one last time in the regular season, heading to Dallas to take on SMU in their ACC finale. Kickoff against the Mustangs is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 22 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2025 Week 13)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
1. Ohio State (1,639 - 57)
2. Indiana (1,588 - 8)
3. Texas A&M (1,520 - 1)
4. Georgia (1,447)
5. Ole Miss (1,331)
6. Oregon (1,299)
6. Texas Tech (1,299)
8. Oklahoma (1,162)
9. Notre Dame (1,130)
10. Alabama (1,062)
11. BYU (992)
12. Vanderbilt (833)
13. Utah (795)
14. Miami (773)
15. Georgia Tech (768)
16. USC (707)
17. Texas (564)
18. Michigan (547)
19. Virginia (476)
20. Tennessee (360)
21. James Madison (294)
22. North Texas (186)
23. Missouri (173)
24. Tulane (167)
25. Houston (107)
Others receiving votes:
Navy 61, Illinois 31, SMU 28, Arizona St. 19, Louisville 17, Iowa 14, Pittsburgh 12, San Diego St. 12, Arizona 9, UNLV 9, Washington 8, South Florida 6, East Carolina 4, UConn 1.
