Louisville No Longer Receiving Votes in AP Top 25 Following Bye Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a week where the Louisville football program was not in action this past weekend, the few voters still placing them in Associated Press Top 25 Poll have moved on
For the first time this season, the Cardinals (4-1, 1-1 ACC) did not garner and points in week eight of the AP Top 25. Louisville had previously received votes in every AP Poll released so far this season, but had yet to crack the top-25.
In their previous time out last weekend, Louisville suffered their first loss of the season, dropping a 30-27 overtime decision at home to then-No. 24 Virginia. The loss came despite the Cardinals out-gaining the Cavaliers 383 yards to 237, but a scoop-and-score and a pick-six proved to be the difference in the end.
Next up, Louisville travels to Miami on the other side of the bye week. Kickoff against the Hurricanes is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2025 Week Eight)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
1. Ohio State (1,631 - 50)
2. Miami (1,582 - 13)
3. Indiana (1,531 - 3)
4. Texas A&M (1,433)
5. Ole Miss (1,331)
6. Alabama (1,315)
7. Texas Tech (1,266)
8. Oregon (1,175)
9. Georgia (1,148)
10. LSU (1,012)
11. Tennessee (939)
12. Georgia Tech (904)
13. Notre Dame (793)
14. Oklahoma (786)
15. BYU (655)
16. Missouri (649)
17. Vanderbilt (547)
18. Virginia (521)
19. South Florida (398)
20. USC (361)
21. Texas (319)
22. Memphis (285)
23. Utah (261)
24. Cincinnati (184)
25. Nebraska (149)
Others receiving votes:
Illinois 113, Michigan 73, Washington 36, UNLV 30, Navy 11, Mississippi St. 8, Tulane 2, San Diego St. 2.
(Photo of Caullin Lacy: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
