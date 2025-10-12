Louisville Report

Louisville No Longer Receiving Votes in AP Top 25 Following Bye Week

The Cardinals are coming off of their second and final bye week of the season.

Matthew McGavic

Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Caullin Lacy (5) runs the ball against Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Maddox Marcellus (11) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Caullin Lacy (5) runs the ball against Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Maddox Marcellus (11) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a week where the Louisville football program was not in action this past weekend, the few voters still placing them in Associated Press Top 25 Poll have moved on

For the first time this season, the Cardinals (4-1, 1-1 ACC) did not garner and points in week eight of the AP Top 25. Louisville had previously received votes in every AP Poll released so far this season, but had yet to crack the top-25.

In their previous time out last weekend, Louisville suffered their first loss of the season, dropping a 30-27 overtime decision at home to then-No. 24 Virginia. The loss came despite the Cardinals out-gaining the Cavaliers 383 yards to 237, but a scoop-and-score and a pick-six proved to be the difference in the end.

Next up, Louisville travels to Miami on the other side of the bye week. Kickoff against the Hurricanes is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2025 Week Eight)

*Points in parenthesis - first place votes

1. Ohio State (1,631 - 50)
2. Miami (1,582 - 13)
3. Indiana (1,531 - 3)
4. Texas A&M (1,433)
5. Ole Miss (1,331)
6. Alabama (1,315)
7. Texas Tech (1,266)
8. Oregon (1,175)
9. Georgia (1,148)
10. LSU (1,012)
11. Tennessee (939)
12. Georgia Tech (904)
13. Notre Dame (793)
14. Oklahoma (786)
15. BYU (655)
16. Missouri (649)
17. Vanderbilt (547)
18. Virginia (521)
19. South Florida (398)
20. USC (361)
21. Texas (319)
22. Memphis (285)
23. Utah (261)
24. Cincinnati (184)
25. Nebraska (149)

Others receiving votes:

Illinois 113, Michigan 73, Washington 36, UNLV 30, Navy 11, Mississippi St. 8, Tulane 2, San Diego St. 2.

More Cardinals Stories

feed

(Photo of Caullin Lacy: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published |Modified
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Football