Louisville Football Remains Unranked But Receiving Votes in Week Five AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Even on the heels of a 23-point win, the Louisville football program's place in the Associated Press Top 25 remains the same.
The Cardinals (3-0, 0-0 ACC) garnered 23 points in week five of the AP Top 25, remaining in the "others receiving votes" section. Louisville has received votes in every AP Poll released so far this season, but have yet to crack the top-25.
Louisville put together a complete performance this past Saturday against Bowling Green, eventually securing a 40-17 victory. RB Keyjuan Brown rushed for two scores while QB Miller Moss threw for 329 yards as part of a 452-yard offensive output, and the Cardinals' defense held the Falcons to 321 yards. Additionally, the Cardinals booted four field goals, and while WR Caullin Lacy had 281 all-purpose yards - including his second punt return touchdown of the season.
Next up, the Cardinals are coming out of their first bye of the season to host Bowling Green. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 20 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2025 Week Five)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
1. Ohio State - 1,629 (52)
2. Miami - 1,479 (7)
3. Penn State - 1,490 (5)
4. LSU - 1,433
5. Georgia - 1,420
6. Oregon - 1,404 (1)
7. Oklahoma - 1,194 (1)
8. Florida State - 1,183
9. Texas A&M - 1,072
10. Texas - 1,057
11. Indiana - 990
12. Texas Tech - 890
13. Ole Miss - 843
14. Iowa State - 779
15. Tennessee - 635
16. Georgia Tech - 598
17. Alabama - 595
18. Vanderbilt - 546
19. Michigan - 458
20. Missouri - 452
21. USC - 264
22. Notre Dame - 219
23. Illinois - 145
24. TCU - 138
25. BYU - 131
Others Receiving Votes
Auburn 122, Mississippi St. 102, South Florida 77, Utah 45, Arizona St. 30, Memphis 23, Louisville 23, Maryland 6, UNLV 3, UCF 3, North Texas 2.
