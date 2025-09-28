Louisville Football Still Unranked in Week Six AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite the fact that the Louisville football program has still yet to take a loss one month into the season, they continue to be on the outside looking in of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Cardinals (4-0, 1-0 ACC) garnered 38 points in week six of the AP Top 25, remaining in the "others receiving votes" section. Louisville has received votes in every AP Poll released so far this season, but have yet to crack the top-25.
Louisville didn't exactly start their matchup at Pitt on a strong note, falling 17-0 in the first quarter. However, they put together a much better showing in the second half, eventually ending the game on a 34-10 run to capture a 34-27 win and remain undefeated. QB Miller Moss threw for 339 yards and three touchdowns, while the Cardinals' defense forced four turnovers.
Next up, Louisville returns to L&N Stadium to take on No. 24 Virginia in their first home ACC game of the season. Kickoff against the Cavaliers is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2025 Week Six)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
1. Ohio State - 1,626 (46)
2. Oregon - 1,589 (16)
3. Miami - 1,529 (4)
4. Ole Miss - 1,354
5. Oklahoma - 1,313
6. Texas A&M - 1,308
7. Penn State - 1,179
8. Indiana - 1,156
9. Texas - 1,071
10. Alabama - 1,057
11. Texas Tech - 967
12. Georgia - 965
13. LSU - 838
14. Iowa State - 830
15. Tennessee - 697
16. Vanderbilt - 640
17. Georgia Tech - 549
18. Florida State - 535
19. Missouri - 528
20. Michigan - 422
21. Notre Dame - 333
22. Illinois - 271
23. BYU - 191
24. Virginia - 125
25. Arizona State - 107
Others Receiving Votes
South Florida 53, Utah 52, Mississippi St. 46, Memphis 38, Louisville 36, Southern Cal 22, Maryland 7, North Texas 7, TCU 6, UNLV 3.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Caullin Lacy: Charles LeClaire - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky