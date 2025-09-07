Louisville Football Continuing to Receive Votes in Week Three AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville football program remains undefeated through the first two weeks of the season, they still remain just on the outside of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll looking in.
The Cardinals (2-0, 0-0 ACC) garnered 49 points in week three of the AP Top 25, remaining in the "others receiving votes" section.
Louisville might have gotten off to a slow start in the first half of their primetime matchup against James Madison, but made just enough plays in the second half to score 22 unanswered and escape with a 28-14 victory. Defensive end Clev Lubin had 1.5 sacks and a go-ahead strip sack for a touchdown, while running back Isaac Brown ran for 104 yards and a touchdown.
Next up, Louisville heads into their first bye week of the season. They'll be back in action on Saturday, Sept. 20 against Bowling Green at a to-be-determined time.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2025 Week Three)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
1. Ohio State - 1,614 (57)
2. Penn State - 1,524 (5)
3. LSU - 1,487 - (2)
4. Oregon - 1,375 (1)
5. Miami - 1,360
6. Georgia - 1,350
7. Texas - 1,248
8. Notre Dame - 1,086
9. Illinois - 1,001
10. Florida State - 954
11. South Carolina - 927
12. Clemson - 894
13. Oklahoma - 893
14. Iowa State - 794
15. Tennessee - 537
16. Texas A&M - 532
17. Ole Miss - 518
18. South Florida - 444
19. Alabama - 396
20. Utah - 361
21. Texas Tech - 347
22. Indiana - 331
23. Michigan - 250
24. Auburn - 172
25. Missouri - 109
Others receiving votes:
Arizona St. 94, BYU 92, Georgia Tech 78, Florida 70, Southern Cal 64, TCU 58, Mississippi St. 52, Louisville 49, SMU 26, Nebraska 10, Tulane 9, Baylor 7, UNLV 5, Pittsburgh 3, Navy 2, Memphis 1, Vanderbilt 1.
