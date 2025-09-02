Louisville Football Still Receiving Votes in Week Two AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After a chaotic first week of college football, Louisville is still just on the precipice of cracking the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Cardinals (1-0, 0-0 ACC) garnered 59 points in week two of the AP Top 25, remaining in the "others receiving votes" section.
Louisville got off to an explosive start to their 2025 season, coming out on top of Eastern Kentucky with a resounding 51-17 victory. They put up 542 total yards of offense, including 373 in the first half, while holding the EKU to just 150 yards total. RB Isaac Brown had 126 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, WR Caullin Lacy had a 93-yard punt return touchdown, and DE Clev Lubin had a pair of sacks.
Next up, the Cardinals will be staying at home, hosting James Madison for their week two matchup. Kick-off is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 5 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2025 Week Two)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
1. Ohio State - 1,636 (55)
2. Penn State - 1,558 (7)
3. LSU - 1,514 (3)
4. Georgia - 1,410
5. Miami - 1,360
6. Oregon - 1,302
7. Texas - 1,293
8. Clemson - 1,135
9. Notre Dame - 1,068
10. South Carolina - 882
11. Illinois - 855
12. Arizona State - 850
13. Florida - 737
14. Florida State - 705
15. Michigan - 686
16. Iowa State - 566
17. SMU - 561
18. Oklahoma - 519
19. Texas A&M - 424
20. Ole Miss - 393
21. Alabama - 360
22. Tennessee - 339
23. Indiana - 257
24. Texas Tech - 247
25. Utah - 227
Others receiving votes:
BYU 102, Auburn 94, Georgia Tech 67, Southern Cal 64, Louisville 59, TCU 49, Missouri 42, South Florida 25, Tulane 18, Nebraska 13, Kansas St. 7, James Madison 4, Liberty 4, UNLV 4, Duke 4, Navy 2, Pittsburgh 2, Baylor 2, Virginia 2, Memphis 2.
(Photo of Louisville Players: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
