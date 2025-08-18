Louisville RB Isaac Brown Named to AP Preseason All-America Team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The preseason honors continue to roll in for Isaac Brown.
On Monday, the Louisville running back was named a Second-Team selection on the 2025 Associated Press Preseason All-America team. He's one of 11 from the ACC to be named among the two teams.
It's the sixth preseason All-American honor for Brown. The Sporting News named him a First-Team selection, Walter Camp and Athlon Sports both named him to the Second-Team, while Phil Steele put him on the Second-Team as an all-purpose back and the Fourth-Team at running back.
Brown was recently voted to the 2025 Preseason All-ACC Team, alongside wide receiver Chris Bell. He has also been named to the preseason watch lists for the Doak Walker Award, Paul Hornung Award, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year.
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound all-purpose back put together a dynamic true freshman campaign for the Cardinals last season. Appearing in all 13 games and making nine starts, including the final eight, Brown rushed for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns on 165 carries, while also catching 30 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown.
Brown's rushing yardage placed third in the league, and his rushing touchdown total placed fifth. Not only did he break Lamar Jackson's true freshman rushing mark at Louisville, he tied Jackson's true freshman record for 100-yard rushing games with five.
Brown also became the Cardinals' first true freshman to ever rush for over 1,000 yards. His yardage total was also the most among power conference true freshmen, and the second-most among FBS true freshmen, trailing only Ahmad Hardy's 1,351 at ULM.
As a result, Brown took home numerous accolades. He earned Second-Team All-ACC honors, was named the ACC Offensive and Overall Rookie of the Year, and was named a Freshman All-American by PFF and 247Sports.
Year three under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Amber Searls - Imagn Images)
