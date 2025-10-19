Louisville Opens as Big Home Favorite vs. Boston College
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program will be coming back home to L&N Stadium to face Boston College next weekend, and as expected, oddsmakers have them a significant favorite in the matchup.
According to FanDuel, the Cardinals have opened up as a 22.5-point favorites over the visiting Eagles. The over/under has been set at 53.5.
The Cardinals had to sit on their overtime home loss to Virginia for an extra week because of a bye, but the wait was well worth it, as they were able to topple No. 2 Miami 24-21 in South Florida this past Friday night. Louisville's defense picked off Canes QB Carson Beck four times, wide receiver Chris Bell caught nine passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Isaac Brown ran for 113 yards on 15 carries.
As for the Eagles, year two under head coach Bill O'Brien has been nothing short of a complete and total disaster. While Boston College won their opener against Fordham, they have since lost six-in-a-row, including 38-23 at home to UConn this past Saturday. In their last two ACC games, at Pitt and vs. Clemson, BC has been out-scored 89-to-17. It's their first 1-6 start to a season since 2012.
Louisville is 2-4 against-the-spread so far this season, wheres Boston College is 2-5. The Cardinals are 0-4 at home ATS despite being 3-1 straight up, while the Eagles are 1-2 on the road both ATS and straight up.
The Cardinals covered at Pitt (-6.5) and at Miami (+10.5); but were unable to cover vs. Eastern Kentucky (-38.5), vs. James Madison (-15.5) vs. Bowling Green (-26.5) and vs. Virginia (-6.5).
The Eagles covered vs. Fordham (-35.0) and at Michigan State (+3.5); but were unable to do so at Stanford (-14.0), vs. Cal (-6.0), at Pitt (+6.5) vs. Clemson (+14.0) and vs. UConn (-1.5).
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Chris Bell: Eric Canha - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky